Austin airport lands 14 new nonstop flights from American Airlines

As post-pandemic travel takes off, the nonstop news continues for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

On the heels of introducing 10 new nonstop Austin routes for spring and summer, American Airlines is doubling down with a slew of new nonstop additions to its Austin roster.

The Fort Worth-based airline announced Thursday, June 10 that it will launch an additional 14 direct flights — 10 domestic and four international routes — this fall, with many beginning just after Labor Day.

New daily domestic nonstop service will be available to:

El Paso, Texas (ELP), beginning September 8

Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG), beginning September 8

Indianapolis, Indiana (IND), beginning September 8

Kansas City, Missouri (MCI), beginning September 8

St. Louis, Missouri (STL), beginning September 8

Jacksonville, Florida (JAX), beginning September 8

Reno, Nevada (RNO), beginning September 8

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC), beginning October 7

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), beginning October 7

Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL), beginning November 2

Plus, there’s new nonstop international service multiple times a week to:

Cancun, Mexico (CUN), beginning October 7

Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), beginning November 2

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR), beginning November 2

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ), beginning November 2

“Earlier this year, we added more flights from Austin, and customers have spoken: They want more,” says Brian Znotins, VP of network planning, in a release. “We’re eager to offer our customers even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends, and colleagues. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever to connect Austin with the world.”

The airline will also extend year-round service to Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) and Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), “following this summer’s successful seasonal service,” the release notes.

Those with the travel bug will have to wait a few more days to hop on these direct deals. The new routes will be available for booking on aa.com as of Monday, June 14.