Home » Travel
Nonstop Fun

Austin airport lands 14 new nonstop flights from American Airlines

Austin airport lands 14 new nonstop flights from American Airlines

By
American Airlines
Your post-pandemic vacation awaits. Photo courtesy of American Airlines

As post-pandemic travel takes off, the nonstop news continues for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

On the heels of introducing 10 new nonstop Austin routes for spring and summer, American Airlines is doubling down with a slew of new nonstop additions to its Austin roster.

The Fort Worth-based airline announced Thursday, June 10 that it will launch an additional 14 direct flights — 10 domestic and four international routes — this fall, with many beginning just after Labor Day. 

New daily domestic nonstop service will be available to: 

  • El Paso, Texas (ELP), beginning September 8
  • Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG), beginning September 8
  • Indianapolis, Indiana (IND), beginning September 8
  • Kansas City, Missouri (MCI), beginning September 8
  • St. Louis, Missouri (STL), beginning September 8
  • Jacksonville, Florida (JAX), beginning September 8
  • Reno, Nevada (RNO), beginning September 8
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (OKC), beginning October 7
  • San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), beginning October 7
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL), beginning November 2 

Plus, theres new nonstop international service multiple times a week to: 

  • Cancun, Mexico (CUN), beginning October 7
  • Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), beginning November 2
  • Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR), beginning November 2
  • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ), beginning November 2

“Earlier this year, we added more flights from Austin, and customers have spoken: They want more,” says Brian Znotins, VP of network planning, in a release. “Were eager to offer our customers even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends, and colleagues. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever to connect Austin with the world.”

The airline will also extend year-round service to Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) and Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), “following this summers successful seasonal service,” the release notes.

Those with the travel bug will have to wait a few more days to hop on these direct deals. The new routes will be available for booking on aa.com as of Monday, June 14.

Read These Next
Sherwood Forest summer campers
Mystical Austin-area forest rekindles magic with grown-ups summer camp
Carnival Cruise Line Vista
Major U.S. cruise line set to sail from Galveston this summer
Texas Pool in Plano
Drive to Plano for an unforgettable — and delicious — summer vacation