Austin airport flies away with 10 new nonstop flights from American Airlines

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the number of nonstop flights to popular business and leisure destinations has grown with the population. It’s now undergoing a huge growth spurt, with the airport landing nonstop flights on American and Alaska airlines to more than 10 cities.

American Airlines announced March 11 that it’s adding daily or twice-daily nonstop flights between Austin and:

Las Vegas — once daily starting May 6, twice daily starting June 3

Nashville — once daily starting May 6, twice daily starting July 2

New Orleans — once daily starting May 6

Orlando, Florida — once daily starting May 6

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina — once daily starting July 2, twice daily starting August 17

Tampa, Florida — once daily starting June 3

Washington, D.C. (Dulles) — twice daily starting August 17

American also is introducing Saturday-only seasonal service to Aspen, Colorado (June 5-September 4), and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida (June 5-August 14). In addition, the airline is extending its Saturday-only seasonal flights to Los Cabos, Mexico (June 5-August 14).

“American is eager to expand in Austin alongside the exponential growth of the region, and we’ll be the easiest airline to do business with as we continue to grow,” Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, says in a March 11 release. “Customers have been asking for more service to Austin, and today we’re answering the call. These routes not only provide opportunities for companies to get back to business and for leisure travelers to enjoy the excitement of Austin, but also connect Central Texans with new leisure destinations they desire.”

A day before American’s announcement, Alaska Airlines revealed it’s introducing nonstop service between Austin and Boise, Idaho. Once-a-day nonstops serving the two cities will launch June 17.

“Alaska’s new service between Boise and Austin will connect two capital cities with robust tech economies,” the airline says.