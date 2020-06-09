Famed Texas waterpark sets splashy reopening date in time for triple-digit temps

It's early June and if these triple-digit temps are any indication, Texas is in for a very hot summer. One famous Central Texas water park is opening up the floodgates and inviting visitors to beat the heat after a pandemic-induced shutdown.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Galveston Island will open again beginning Saturday, June 13, owners Cedar Fair Entertainment Company announced via a June 9 release. Both Texas parks will open in phases with new health and safety protocols in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The first phase will be by reservations only, which are available online and currently only offered to season passholders. Daily tickets will be issued "shortly thereafter," though no exact date is given.

In keeping with Texas' reopening plan, Schlitterbahn's capacity will also be capped. Currently, water parks may operate at 50 percent, though that will likely change as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues executing his reopening plan throughout the summer.

Along with the online reservation system and capacity caps, Schlitterbahn owners say they are working with the Centers for Disease Control to implement additional health measures such as:

Health screen and temperature check for each guest, employee, or vendor

New social distancing protocols throughout the park

Requirement for guests, employees, and vendors to wear masks as directed by protocols

Hand sanitizing stations throughout property

Increased cleaning and sanitization procedures of all high-touch areas

“We want our guests and associates to feel confident knowing that our parks are taking extensive measures to welcome them back to an environment where safety is the highest priority. People will experience our new health and hygiene protocols before they enter the properties for either work or play; these enhancements will be observed throughout the entire day and at departure," said Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman in a release. "We look forward to more openings as restrictions are lifted around the country.”