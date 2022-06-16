The AC Hotel by Marriott Austin Hill Country recently celebrated the new hotel and its rebranded rooftop lounge with Fiesta Violeta, a memorable grand opening event that captured the essence of the concept.

Designed with a timeless modern aesthetic, the new hotel features 135 guest rooms, including four suites with sweeping Hill Country views.

Loyal Marriott guests, top account contacts, affiliates, the Austin Chamber, and the corporate leadership and ownership group were invited to celebrate on June 2 as a show of the brand's appreciation — and appreciated they were.

A nod to the Spanish roots of the AC brand, Fiesta Violeta featured the live Latin band La 5ta Melodia Band and instructors from Corazon Latino Dance Studio to show patrons how to salsa, plus plenty of food and drinks with themed cocktails.

Everyone enjoyed the charcuterie and hummus station, passed hor d'oeuvres, and the event favorite: hot, fresh, homemade churros.

There were DIY flower arrangements with a decorative flower cart, a Champagne wall, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Austin Chamber followed by a bubbly toast. Guests were also treated to a live landscape artist who painted the Hill Country view in real time.

Soothing shades of lavender played a key role in the evening to showcase the re-imagined rooftop lounge, Violet Sky, named after the stunning hues seen in Texas sunsets. Even the drinks had a touch of purple with violet-themed welcome cocktails (and mocktails) called Purple Rain.

Having launched in May with an all-new menu, Violet Sky offers Austin-inspired entrees with loads of Texas flavor.

A few must-try items include the tinga street tacos and steak and brie flatbread. The menu also has vegetarian and vegan options. Open to the outdoor elements, the lounge offers signature cocktails and breathtaking views.

The hotel also has the AC Lounge, an evening lobby lounge with a killer signature cocktail (the ACGT: AC gin and tonic with a twist) and tapas such as Meatball Cazuela with romesco sauce, manchego, and toast. The lounge's recently enhanced menu includes a delicious new burger and a steak entree.

The European-inspired kitchen is open for breakfast with fresh-baked croissants imported from France, prosciutto sliced in-house, fresh cheeses, and made-to-order a la carte items from the chef such as a croissant sandwich, open-face scrambled egg toast, and the signature casuela egg dish.



Hotel amenities include a 24-hour gym overlooking the scenic views and the pool, which includes free weights, full-body workout system, a variety of cardio equipment, and a Peloton. The outdoor pool and large patio have a fire pit sporting a large citrine geode from Brazil.

Make this summer memorable and reserve your room now or get a resort pass and book a pool day, plus take advantage of cabana rentals.

