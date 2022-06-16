West Austin luxury hotel unveils grand plans for major makeover

A West Austin luxury hotel is getting a major makeover. On June 18, Hotel Granduca Austin will launch a new project to add a spa, revamp the bar and restaurant, and redo the pool deck and lobby. The hotel will remain open during the renovation, which is scheduled to be completed this fall.

The new second-floor spa will feature a relaxation lounge, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a couple’s suite, and a private suite with an experiential shower and hydrotherapy tub.

Design and construction work is being handled by Hotel Studio, McCabe Architecture, Digney York Associates, and Pacific Hospitality Group.

Located at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., the 190,000-square-foot, Italian-inspired Hotel Granduca sits on 38 acres overlooking the Hill Country. The 194-room property opened in 2015 just west of West Lake Hills.

“The renovations we bring to Hotel Granduca Austin will not only enhance the beautiful retreat that has served guests the past seven years, but will also pay homage to the slow life and spirit of Italy,” says David Putnicki, the hotel’s general manger since November. “We want the hotel to be an escape from the hustle and bustle of Austin, a retreat for guests from across the country, and a place for them to relax and recharge, if only for the day at our new spa or while enjoying a glass of wine and dinner at the restaurant.”

Pacific Hospitality Group owns and operates the hotel. The Irving, California-based company bought the property in 2020 from Houston-based The Interfin Cos. Last year, Hotel Granduca became part of the hotel group’s Meritage Collection portfolio.

“The renovations at Hotel Granduca will continue to cement the resort’s status as one of the best in Austin,” says Garrett Busch, president of capital markets at Pacific Hospitality Group.