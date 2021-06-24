Mesmerizing 10-acre sunflower field attraction blossoms in San Antonio

A buzzy interactive experience is cropping up in nearby San Antonio this summer as local festival grounds bloom to life with acres upon acres of sunflowers.

Through Sunday, July 18, Traders Village, located at 9333 Southwest Loop 410, will welcome visitors for the first time to its 10-acre Sunflower Field, complete with an abundance of various types of sunflowers, walking paths that saunter through the meadows, and even a winding sunflower maze for bloom buddies to romp through.

Open on Saturdays 10 am-6 pm and Sundays 10 am-5 pm, the Sunflower Field experience also promises acres of photo ops — as well as a professional photographer who can print photos onsite — and plenty of sightings of Buzz, the official “spokesbee” of the Sunflower Field.

Tickets for the Sunflower Field run just $7.99 for adults and kids age 3 and older, and include a wristband good for all-day visits to the flower fields. Kids 2 and younger get in free.

But amusement fans wanting to make hay while the sun shines should opt for the $14.99 combo tickets, which gain holders all-day access to the Sunflower Field plus all-day access to Traders Village’s family-friendly carnival rides — including the 128-foot-high Fleafall drop, the Pharaoh’s Fury swinging boat ride, and the antique carousel.

Parking is an additional $5 per car.

All ticket holders will also be able to check out Traders Village’s petting zoo and inflatable slide attractions. And for a few extra bucks, visitors can take a few shots with the absurdly entertaining apple cannon.