Read These Next
The Modern features a number of large-scale sculptures, including "Conjoined" by Roxy Paine.
Tap into the avant garde at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
The turquoise and mustard interior of Local Foods in Austin.
Cult-favorite Houston restaurant redefines 'local' with Austin opening
Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort
Spa at George Strait's former Hill Country resort goes up in flames