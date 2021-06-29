Austin adds 7 new nonstop flights with prices from $39 each way

Austin's roster of nonstop flights continues to grow, this time with a slew of new routes from low-cost carrier Allegiant.

On June 29, the Las Vegas-based airline announced 23 new nonstop routes coming to the U.S. this fall, including seven serving Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The new Austin routes will launch November 18, 2021 — just in time for holiday travel, Allegiant notes — and they'll come with super-low introductory fares.

"We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit — whether it's for a long overdue vacation or to reconnect with family and friends," says Drew Wells, senior vice president, in a release.

Beginning November 18, Allegiant will add direct flights from Austin to:

Amarillo, Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA)

Louisville, Kentucky, Louisville International Airport (SDF)

Orange County, California, John Wayne Airport (SNA)

Provo, Utah, Provo Airport (PVU)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD)

Springfield, Missouri, Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF)

Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tulsa International Airport (TUL)

Introductory rates for the Austin flights will start at $39 each way, but tickets must be purchased by June 30, 2021, for travel through February 14, 2022, a release notes. Flights can be booked online via allegiantair.com.