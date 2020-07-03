Texas' first Margaritaville resort now open for laid-back summer getaways

Jimmy Buffett fans are in luck. The first Texas location of Margaritaville Lake Resort has officially opened to guests.

Set on 186 waterfront acres on the shores of Lake Conroe, outside of Houston, the 20-story resort features 303 luxury suites, as well as 32 lakefront cottages with available boat slips. Five signature Margaritaville-inspired restaurants and bars dot the complex, anchored by LandShark Bar & Grill, with panoramic views of Lake Conroe.

The three-acre Jolly Mon Water Park boasts a lazy river, an all-ages pool, waterslides, a splash zone, plus a year-round heated pool. Active guests can also look for a family-friendly 18-hole golf course, miniature golf course, pickleball and tennis courts, and a 10,000-square-foot Fins Up Fitness Center.

Boating, fishing, and waterskiing rentals are also available, and those looking to chill (it’s a Buffett-themed resort, after all) can while the day away in the 18,000-square-foot St. Somewhere Spa, which also offers a full hair salon.



Some 72,000-square feet of indoor/outdoor IACC approved meeting space awaits those looking for a corporate meeting, special event, or wedding venue.

The development of the resort is a joint venture of Songy Highroads (SHR) and The Wampold Companies, and it was announced last year. SHR, a commercial real estate firm based in Atlanta, and Wampold, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are co-managing partners of the new resort, according to a press release.

The resort has opened with strict safety protocols in place, including contactless service, heightened cleaning standards, social distancing measures, and more.

“It’s exciting to be the first resort to introduce the Margaritaville lifestyle to the Lone Star State, offering a quick, drivable escape from major cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio,” said Lisa Fasbender, general manager of Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe - Houston, in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing a safe haven to escape, unwind, and enjoy the laid-back lake life.”