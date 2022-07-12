Austin hotels check in on Travel + Leisure's prestigious World's Best for 2022

The Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, has had no shortage of accolades since it first opened in 2020.

And a new ranking from Travel + Leisure places the estate at No. 2 among the top 10 resorts in Texas, followed close behind by Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa at No. 3. The Houstonian in Houston came in at No. 1.

“The best resorts in Texas, according to Travel + Leisure are located in close proximity to the state's biggest cities but set on perfectly manicured grounds that make them feel worlds away when guests want to unwind,” reads the ranking.

Here’s Travel + Leisure’s list of the top 10 resorts in Texas, part of the publication's World's Best Awards 2022:

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Houston Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin Gage Hotel, Marathon The Woodlands Resort, The Woodlands Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Irving JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

Aside from naming two Austin properties among the top 10 resorts in Texas, Travel + Leisure also ranked the top five hotels in Austin. It’s the first time Travel + Leisure readers were able to vote on the best hotels here.

Appearing at No. 1 on the Austin list is Austin Proper Hotel & Residences, followed by Arrive Austin at No. 2, the Four Seasons Austin Hotel at No. 3, The Driskill at No. 4, and the Fairmont Austin at No. 5.

Amenities at the 32-story, 244-room Austin Proper include two pools, a spa, a fitness center, and complimentary bike rentals. McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality operates the hotel’s dining venues, including La Piscina, a rooftop poolside Mexican restaurant, and the Peacock Mediterranean Grill.

“Located in the 2nd Street District, the hotel is just a short walk from Lady Bird Lake, indie boutiques, and many nightlife venues. T+L readers complimented the hotel’s ‘beautiful rooms,’ ‘great location,’ and service,” the publication says.