Austin takes off with new nonstop flight to glamorous California hot spot

On the heels of American unveiling seasonal nonstop service between Austin and Vail, Colorado, American Airlines is adding yet another hot destination to its nonstop roster this winter.

The airline is launching new nonstop seasonal service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Southern California’s Palm Springs International Airport. It’s also bringing back service to two Florida airports and expanding service to another Southern California airport.

“Austinites and Central Texans continue to show record-breaking demand for nonstop flights out of Austin-Bergstrom,” Jacqueline Yaft, CEO of the Austin airport, says in a news release.

The new nonstop service to Palm Springs will launch in November, with daily flights departing November 17-29 and December 15-January 9.

American will join Alaska Airlines in offering nonstop service between Austin and Palm Springs, a desert oasis long known as a haven for Hollywood stars, golfers, spa lovers, and fans of mid-century modern architecture.

American also is reviving seasonal nonstop service to two Florida airports, Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Daily service to Fort Myers will operate December 15-January 9, and daily service to the Sarasota-Bradenton area will operate November 17- 29 and December 15-January 9.

Furthermore, American is expanding seasonal nonstop service to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, effective November 3.

“American is excited to provide Central Texans with more nonstop access to Southern California and Florida this winter,” says Philippe Puech, American’s director of short-haul network planning. “This additional flying is in direct response to the demand we saw in 2021.”