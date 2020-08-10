The personal finance site WalletHub just named Plano as the best city in the country for a staycation, and it's not hard to see why. The North Dallas suburb is packed with family-friendly activities and attractions, plus plenty of outdoor space for those looking to get some R&R in the fresh air.

And with COVID-19 putting the breaks on big vacations, Plano looks even more enticing to Texans. For Austin residents, driving just a couple hours north puts you in the middle of everything, from delicious restaurants to specialty shopping to fun outings.

Where to stay

Take your pick from big names and boutique hotels, with outposts of Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West, the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center, Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park, and the NYLO Dallas/Plano Hotel.

Where to eat

Take your pick from more than a thousand restaurants spanning all cuisine types, reflecting Plano's diverse culture. A must-visit is Legacy Hall, the dining mecca that brings everything from brisket to wine under one roof. Dining is also available at all walkable attractions, including Legacy West, The Shops at Legacy, The Boardwalk, The Shops at Willow Bend, and the Downtown Plano Arts District.

Where to be outside

With 84 award-winning parks and nature preserves, it's easy to enjoy the great outdoors in Plano. Whether you're walking, running, biking, or blading, there are trails to explore at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Or go above ground at Go Ape!, where zip lines and rope ladders await amid the treetops.

What to do

Discover a world of interactive color at the Crayola Experience or take a dip in the famous Texas Pool. Bowl a strike at Pinstack or learn about the area's history at the Heritage Farmstead Museum and Interurban Railway Museum. Need more ideas? There's no shortage of them here.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and reopenings, please check the business' open status, restrictions, and hours before going.