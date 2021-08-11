Low-cost airline takes flight with new nonstops from Austin to sunny Florida

KVUE — Allegiant Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport from Punta Gorda and Palm Beach, Florida. Fares for both flights are as low as $49.

Direct flights to and from Punta Gorda Airport are available starting on November 18, and flights to Palm Beach International Airport begin on November 19. The new routes are two of 22 in Allegiant’s most recent expansion.

In a press release, Allegiant said the expansion is “just in time to plan winter holiday getaways.” However, seats and dates are limited and the lowest fares are not available for all flights.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning, said in a press release. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida and Texas during the fall and winter seasons.”

Allegiant announced seven new direct flights to Austin in June from airports in cities including Amarillo; Orange County, California; Provo, Utah; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

