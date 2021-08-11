Even though summer is already waning, there's always something to look forward to in Frisco. Less than 4.5 hours from Austin, this north Dallas suburb has a year-round calendar of awesome events and festivals.

Whether you're looking for your next getaway or planning further ahead, take a look at what's coming up in the City That Plays.

August

Watch America's Team training practice at its headquarters, The Star in Frisco, during Dallas Cowboys Training Camp. Admission and parking are free and open to the public, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to open practices, the team hosts a week-long Back To Football celebration that includes family-friendly activities, a movie night, special offers from The Star District retail and restaurants, and more.

Coming soon in 2021:

September

Come see what life was like for the cowboys during Shawnee Trail Cowboy Day. The free event offers something for everyone, including food trucks, live entertainment, a beer and wine garden, costumed photos, kids crafts and games, armadillo races, and more.

October

Willkommen to Frisco Oktoberfest, which kicks off with an opening ceremony and traditional keg tapping. From the bierstein hoisting competition to the bratwurst eating tournament, there's plenty of fun brewing.

Lace up your sneakers and bring the whole family to enjoy the Frisco Arts Walk and Run at Hall Park. The run route takes you through the scenic Texas Sculpture Garden with pop-up musicians, dancers, vocalists, actors, visual artists, and more along the way. You'll even pass by the future spot for the Frisco Performing Arts Center.

Celebrate the latest class of inductees during the National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, which always includes a big-name concert to cap it all off.



November

Christmas in the Square draws over 750,000 visitors annually to enjoy the free daily holiday light and music show that features 180,000 lights, 200 dancing snowflakes, 10 miles of wiring, and eight miles of extension cords.

The Texas Legends begin their season in November — they are are the National Basketball Association’s G League affiliate team of the Dallas Mavericks.



December

Ring in the holiday season with Merry Main Street, which begins with a Santa and friends parade and follows with a holiday gift market, kids holiday store, food vendors, a tree lighting ceremony, and performances from Frisco Elementary School choirs.

The 2021 college bowl season returns to Frisco with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Bowl at Toyota Stadium, which ESPN will air for the fourth year.

Coming in 2022:

January

College football continues into the new year with NCAA Division I Football Championship Series. Frisco has hosted the game every year since 2009 and has the contract to host through 2025.



February

The WOGA Classic and Valeri Liukin Invitational is four great competitions in one iconic location, Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. It brings together competitors from countries all over the world in women's and men's artistic gymnastics, acrobatics, trampoline, and tumbling. See future Olympians compete from such participating countries as China, England, Russia, Canada, Mexico, the U.S., and more.

March

The Frisco College Baseball Classic is a premier early-season NCAA Division I collegiate baseball tournament that takes place annually at Riders Field.

The Texas Pinball Festival features more than 470 games and draws nearly 5,000 attendees, who savor three consecutive days of unfettered gamer bliss (games are set to free play with the price of your admission). Sample bites from a variety of food trucks and be on the lookout for this year’s celebrity guest. Famous past guests have included Lou Ferrigno, Cassandra Peterson, and John Rhys-Davies.

Arts in the Square is a juried fine arts and crafts festival featuring over 120 of the best local and regional artists selling their handmade creations. Feast your eyes on incredible art, sit and relax by Simpson Plaza, listen to local talent, watch ongoing performing arts, enjoy interactive art activities, and treat yourself to the food and spirits available at the variety of award-winning restaurants onsite.

FC Dallas starts its season of exciting Major League Soccer during March, with matches continuing through November.

April

Sip on delicious wines, listen to live music, go grape stomping, eat tasty food, and do lots of great shopping with local vendors at Frisco Uncorked.

Catch a Frisco RoughRiders game when the season kicks off in April, and cheer on players in the Class AA affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

May

​Frisco StrEATS Food Truck and Music Festival is North Texas' longest-running food truck festival, with live music, a unique shopping experience, craft beer and wine gardens, and countless children’s activities.

From rides to games and food to music, the Frisco Fair has it all and more. Admission is free — you just pay to play, ride, and chow down.

Watch the area's newest professional sports team, the Frisco Fighters, as they compete in the Indoor Football League beginning in May.

June

Music in the Square, the free summer concert series, returns with a diverse set of local performing artists. This year will see the addition of professional staging, sound, and lights to showcase the artists in the best possible way.

July

The real star of Frisco Freedom Fest is one of the largest fireworks finales in all of North Texas, following the annual FC Dallas match. But there's also Party in the Plaza, a Children's Expo, and the Taste of Frisco to be enjoyed.

---

For a complete list of events in Frisco, head to www.visitfrisco.com/events.