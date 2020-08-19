Top San Antonio hotel finally unveils its major makeover

In a bout of unfortunate timing, the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter just announced that it completed a total renovation at the start of March this year.

Just before everyone stopped traveling, the downtown San Antonio convention hotel transformed 1,000 guest rooms, common areas, and dining outlets, and expanded its meeting and event space by 11,000 square feet.

“We are proud to welcome guests to experience the fresh new Marriott Rivercenter with our modern guest rooms, elevated dining options, and state-of-the-art meeting spaces,” says general manager Suzy Hart. “We look forward to providing our guests true Texas hospitality during their stay.”

The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, one of the largest hotels in downtown San Antonio, spent 2019 undergoing an extensive renovation. All guest rooms, suites, and common space areas were refurnished to feature a more modern and luxurious design. The hotel’s lobby and common areas underwent a complete redesign, and now feature two new dining experiences, complete with a new market, restaurant, and bar.

Tributary, the hotel’s main restaurant, offers Texas-modern cuisine and cocktails with a “crafted, not complicated” attitude in a stylish setting. The chef-driven restaurant features artisan, seasonal dishes, and sources fresh ingredients from local and regional farming partners. Tributary is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and offers weekend brunch, available for to-go orders and curbside pickup.

Cafe Bocadillo is the hotel’s grab-and-go market serving snacks; made-to-order items like breakfast pastries, breakfast tacos, and salads; and Starbucks coffee in addition to toiletries and other necessities.

The hotel also features an expansive 24-hour health club with fitness equipment and an indoor-outdoor swimming pool. Additionally, the property now offers an M-Club, a 24-hour destination for Marriott elite members. Marriott’s most valued customers will discover an upscale space to retreat, recharge, and refocus with food and beverage offerings and a private environment to work and play.

In addition to expanded cleanliness protocols of public spaces and guest rooms, enforcing social distancing, and installing hand sanitizer stations, the hotel is now conducting virtual tours of the 70,136 square feet of meeting space. It's also offering socially distant setups via video conference calls for those who wish to plan their event from afar.

The San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter hotel is located at 101 Bowie St., just steps from the hundreds of attractions and restaurants at the River Walk.