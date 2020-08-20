If your big summer vacation plans were dashed because of COVID-19, don't worry: W Austin's got you. The strictest of cleaning protocols and lots of luxe options abound at this downtown staycation dream spot.

With its bold style and iconic design, W Austin offers a staycation full of delicious food, top-notch service, and a worry-free escape.

First off, Marriott has made a Commitment to Clean, with rigorous and frequent sanitizing of all public spaces, including:

Rooms that are deeply cleaned with hospital grade disinfectants

The requirement of face coverings in public spaces when not eating or drinking

Contactless check-in with the Marriott Bonvoy app

With all that to help put your mind at ease, you're free to enjoy breathtaking views of Lady Bird Lake and downtown from your room and even more spectacular views from the 4th-floor WET Deck.

This rooftop lounge is open from sun up to sun down — and only hotel guests on Saturdays —with happy hour frosé and frozen margaritas from 12-4 pm on Monday through Thursday. The public can purchase "daycation" passes for Sunday through Friday.

If you're looking to tone up indoors, the FIT Gym also sports downtown views along with machines that are deeply cleaned throughout the day. All fitness machines are set up to encourage social distancing, so keeping far away from others won't be hard.

When you've worked up an appetite, avail yourself of the in-room dining or book a table at Trace. Open every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant puts a creative twist on casual American cuisine with the freshest seasonal ingredients from local and regional farms. You can either opt for socially distanced seating indoors or head outside to the lush patio.

And the relaxation all starts with the available valet service when you arrive — get used to not having to lift a finger while you're here.