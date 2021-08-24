SeaWorld San Antonio makes waves with world’s tallest and fastest screaming swing

As the tide turns on the pandemic (hopefully), thrill-seekers are sure to be screaming for SeaWorld’s newest high-flying attraction.

Opening next spring at SeaWorld San Antonio: Tidal Surge, dubbed the world’s tallest and fastest screaming swing.

The all-new attraction, which SeaWorld notes is world-record-breaking in its heart-pounding action, features two pendulum-like arms that soar progressively higher, reaching 135 feet at their peak, with alternate sides swaying back-and-forth at a terrifying 68 mph.

This creates several airtime moments that levitate guests out of their seats with each swing. Riders’ legs dangle and hang as Tidal Surge soars over the water-ski lake — reaching multiple negative G-force moments before plunging back to earth.

Tidal Surge is the newest addition to SeaWorld San Antonio’s thrill-ride portfolio, which includes four roller coasters, a high swing, two animal-rescue adventure experiences, and a family-friendly coaster for families with younger children.

The new Tidal Surge is likely to attract a flood of visitors to SeaWorld, certainly a welcome sight for the amusement park after the pandemic led to temporary closures and staffing layoffs and pay cuts.

Thrill-seekers who want to get the best bang for their buck might opt to purchase the new 2022 season pass ($81.99), which includes unlimited admission to SeaWorld and its Aquatica water park for the rest of 2021 and all of 2022, plus free parking. The season pass also scores guests entry to SeaWorld’s signature events, including Fiesta Del Mar, BierFest, Howl-O-Scream and Spooktacular, SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, and the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration, plus all of the events in 2022.

And while reservations are no longer required for SeaWorld San Antonio, the park is still following CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and recommends guests wear face masks when indoors, but it will not require guests to provide proof of vaccination.