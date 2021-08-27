Texas’ largest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas

Already causing quite the tropical storm since its opening, Lagoonfest Texas is stirring up a frenzy on social media with a cool new water experience. The wildly popular beachy attraction, located in Texas City near Galveston on the Texas coast, has just introduced floating cabanas — dubbed “aquabanas” — designed to marry the thrill of water with the chill of sipping cocktails in a cabana.

Since an announcement video revealing the installation was posted, Lagoonfest Texas’ Instagram has blown up, with tens of thousands of views and several hundred comments.

And why not? These aquabanas offer floaty lounging and are linked together, creating a pool at their center that will be exclusive to those renting the floating cabanas. Regular cabanas seat six. The larger cabanas can accommodate 12 guests, per a release.

The new aquabanas are accessible via Paradise Shore, the lagoon’s VIP beach, and are the first floating cabanas to be featured on a Crystal Lagoons property in Texas, the company notes.

When not sipping on a cold drink and floating on an aquabana, visitors can rent kayaks, sailboats, stand-up paddleboards, and bumper boats. Active types can traverse the floating obstacle course and race down the 185-foot Titan slide.

Boasting 12 acres, the Lago Mar lagoon, where Lagoonfest Texas is located, is the state’s largest, and it offers the most shoreline of any lagoon in the nation. The lagoon surface equals approximately 1,350 home swimming pools. By the numbers, the lagoon holds 24 million gallons of water, and its liner system is large enough to cover 14 NFL football fields.

Food and a full bar are available. Ticket prices start at $20 for adults and $15 for children. (Children aged 2 and younger get in free.) For tickets, information, and hours of operation, visit the official website.