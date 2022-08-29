Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe.

The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.

But there’s so much more to Garland, with its charming downtown, eclectic flavor, lakeside location, and big-city access to northern and eastern Dallas.

Here are four more ways to kickstart your next adventure.

Cheers it up

Get the best handcrafted beer around — straight from the source — at Lakewood Brewing Company’s tap room. Exclusive beers on tap include a refreshing pear cider, a golden ale infused with lemon and Italian plums, and the famous Temptress Imperial stout.

You can tour the brewery on the weekends, or stick around for live music every Tuesday.

Tee off

Firewheel Golf Park delivers 63 holes of championship-caliber golf, with three courses, including the crown jewel — The Bridges — which is situated amidst rolling terrain with mature oak and pecan trees and has a 35-station practice range.

The Lakes Course is considered the most scenic but also the most challenging, and the Old Course is a longtime favorite, first established in 1983.

Chill out by the water

The beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard spans 21,000 acres and is the perfect place for fishing, water sports, and sunbathing on the shoreline. Plus there’s a massive Bass Pro Shops right in the vicinity for bait, lines, rods, reels, and accessories — or any other outdoor gear you might need.

After a day on the lake, watch the sunset over drinks and dinner at TLC on the Lake with elevated versions of scratch-made, down-home favorites.

Taste dishes from a Food Network fave

For that Food Network claim to fame, head to Pangea to see for yourself why Chef Kev Ashade’s coq au vin "beat Bobby Flay."

Garland is known for its diverse food culture and local eateries, including a Pho Real Trail boasting more than 20 authentic, family-owned Vietnamese restaurants.

Ferah Tex-Med Kitchen has tons of unique flavor fixes with their “modern Mediterranean with a Texas twist” menu, and Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery, located on the downtown square, slings super-legit smoke flavors and the craft brews to match.

Get all the deets for more to-dos in town at Visit Garland.