Like it or not, we're barreling toward fall and its close companion, the holiday season. The good news is that autumn and the ensuing holidays are also jam-packed with fun festivals, so you'll want to start planning a little getaway to Plano so you can enjoy them all.

Get your calendar ready for these can't-miss celebrations:

Plano Balloon Festival, September 22-25

There's more than simply a sky full of colorful hot-air balloons at this weekend festival, which also sports sky divers, live music, a kids' fun zone, and fireworks at Oak Point Park.

Oktoberfeast at Legacy Hall, September 24

The fifth annual feast includes beer, brats, and live polka music, along with a stein-hoisting competition. Oh, and it's free to attend, though you'll want to snag VIP tickets for an elevated experience.

Fall Plano Train Show, October 1-2

Brush up on your model-building skills or marvel at someone else's masterpiece when trains take over the Plano Event Center, courtesy of the North Texas Council of Railroad Clubs.

Plano International Festival, October 15

Food, music, dancing, and fun from around the world can be found at Haggard Park, site of the largest, longest-running multicultural festival in North Texas.

Beatles Night, October 15

Celebrate John Lennon’s birthday with A Hard Night’s Day at the Red Tail Pavilion located in Oak Point Park. Bring blankets, chairs, and coolers for a night of tunes under the stars.

Hollydays Market, October 21-23

Shop more than 100 merchants for new, unique, and one-of-a-kind gifts, all at the Plano Event Center.

Fall Harvest Festival & Outdoor Market at Shops at Legacy North, October 22

This brand-new event brings together 40-plus vendors selling everything from clothing to candles to flowers and more. Also enjoy fall-themed photo opportunities, live music, and specials from on-site restaurants.

Plano Food & Wine Festival, October 22

The 5th annual festival features over 100 award-winning wines, food from delicious local restaurants, culinary demos from local chefs, and lots of local boutiques and shops. Tickets have sold out the past few years, get yours while you still can.

Rest in Plano Fest & Apparition Expedition, October 22

It is spooky season, after all. Browse Halloween-themed food, art, and other curiosities in Downtown Plano during this devilishly good time.

Got the kiddos in tow? You'll find hours of entertaining fun at the Crayola Experience, Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park, and Southfork Ranch, which offers horseback rides.

Enjoy waterside dining and entertainment at The Boardwalk at Granite Park, then walk mere steps to your room at Hilton Dallas Plano Granite Park.

If you're hitting up The Shops at Legacy or Legacy West, then the Marriott at Legacy Town Center and Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West — with its modern Asian-Texas decor — are both excellent nearby choices.

For slightly funkier digs, check into the Sandman Signature Plano-Frisco Hotel or the NYLO Dallas-Plano Hotel. The former is a sister company to the Dallas Stars, while the latter offers a free shuttle to anywhere within five miles.

Side note: The hotels featured here are just a sampling and are not "preferred" hotels. See all your Plano accommodation options here.