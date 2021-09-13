Historic Austin property lodges onto Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best list for 2021

A reimagined historic landmark tucked away in Austin’s Hyde Park neighborhood continues to garner praise from one of the most popular travel publications on the planet.

Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, the glamorous 10-acre retreat that was originally built in 1928 as the country home of Nannie Lewette “Lutie” and Commodore Edgar Perry, has been named the No. 1 resort hotel in all of Texas on Travel + Leisure’s 2021 World’s Best list.

Though likely a welcome accolade, this is not the first time the property — the first luxury urban hotel of its kind and a modern interpretation of a local treasure that seamlessly blends European elegance with Texas hospitality — has received recognition from Travel + Leisure. Earlier this year, the publication named Commodore Perry Estate one of the world’s best new hotels, making it one of only two Texas properties to grace that list.

The estate, now an Auberge property, was re-envisioned by designer Ken Fulk, who helped lovingly bring the historic property into the 21st century while maintaining its longtime majestic allure. In addition to housing 54 rooms and suites, including five luxurious signature suites, Commodore Perry Estate is also home to Lutie’s Garden Restaurant, the newly opened Jazz Age-inspired eatery serving elevated Texas cuisine along with a side of undeniable glamour.

Other Commodore Perry Estate amenities include a dramatic oval swimming pool, lush sunken gardens, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plenty of events space, and an array of experiential programming.

Travel + Leisure’s annual survey gathers reader input about the world’s best destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, cities, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, rental-car agencies, and more, tapping the travel media brand’s audience of 35 million readers to create the World’s Best Awards.

As part of the recognition, Commodore Perry Estate will be featured in the magazine’s October 2021 issue and on travelandleisure.com.

“It’s an honor for Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection to be celebrated as Texas’ No. 1 resort hotel on Travel + Leisure’s esteemed list,” says Marco Bustamante, general manager of the property, in a release. “We are proud of our dedicated Texan team, whose commitment to creating immersive guest experiences and offering the highest level of personalized service have earned this incredible distinction.”