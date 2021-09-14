Austin-area town falls onto list of places with ‘stunning’ autumn colors

Bastrop bills itself as the “most historic small town in Texas.” The town can now add another distinction to its repertoire.

Cheapism.com named Bastrop, a little over 30 miles southeast of Austin, one of the 32 most charming small towns in the U.S. with “stunning” fall colors. It’s the only Texas town to appear on the list.

Situated along the banks of the Colorado River, Bastrop is revered for its charming downtown, live music, and mouth-watering food, according to Cheapism.com.

But as it relates to fall colors, Bastrop boasts the 6,000-acre Bastrop State Park. Although fires and floods have taken their toll on the park, it remains a scenic place populated by pine, post oak, and juniper trees. Activities available to visitors include hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, birdwatching, and camping. Perhaps the best way to take in fall colors there is to cruise along the 12-mile road between Bastrop and Buescher state parks.

Nothing against Bastrop (or Cheapism.com), but we must note that the places near Austin best known for bursting with fall colors include McKinney Falls State Park, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Garner State Park, Guadalupe River State Park, and Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

“Every year, fall in Texas brings with it (somewhat) crisp, cool air, and beautiful autumn colors that paint the forests surrounding us,” according to the Lone Star Travel Guide. “While Texas is not at the forefront of people’s minds to visit for fall foliage because of our Southern climate, there are still some great places to find fall colors in Texas.”