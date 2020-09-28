Discount bus company flicks on service from Austin to New Orleans for $29

If you're among those intrepid travelers feeling comfortable enough to hit the road, FlixBus is revving up service again to Austin. The German-based, eco-friendly bus company restarted routes from the Capital City to Houston, Lake Charles, and New Orleans beginning at discount prices.

To begin, FlixBus is now offering overnight service from Austin to New Orleans for as little as $29.99. Routes are available four days a week, Friday through Monday, and include stops in Houston, Beaumont, Lake Charles, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge.

Tickets prices scale according to destination, so a passenger traveling from Austin to Houston can score a seat for $9.99, Beaumont beginning at $14.99, or Lake Charles for $19.99.

Buses leave at 8:30 pm from the Domain in North Austin and 9:05 pm from South Congress, pulling into New Orleans at 6 am, just in time for a beignet and coffee.

Like airplane passengers, those boarding FlixBus must adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing a mask, scarf, or other acceptable face covering while on board.

Additional protocols include:

Limited ticket sales.

First row seats located behind the driver will not be for sale or allowed to be used.

Driver will also wear mask and gloves.

Passengers must maintain six feet of distance from other passengers.

Digital passenger check-in of tickets for a touchless boarding experience.

Full sanitization of the coach after each journey.

"We kindly remind passengers, please do not travel if you are sick," the company asks.

The discount bus company restarted service to the Big D earlier this summer, though Austin wasn't included in the initial rollout. Today, however, FlixBus is now offering service from Austin to Dallas' downtown and Market Center, as well as to downtown Fort Worth.

Along with discount fares, FlixBus and its fleet of electric buses strive to be an eco-friendly alternative to private cars, airplanes, and other gas-fueled transportation options. Its buses also boast Wi-Fi, entertainment, power outlets, and spacious seats.