The holidays are just around the corner, and they're a time for family, tradition, and usually travel — but there's no rule that says travel can't be to the beach instead of Grandma's house.

The coastal town of Port Aransas evokes a certain kind of nostalgia that has spurred family trips spanning generations, but is also incredibly inviting for first-time visitors wishing to make new holiday memories.

Start by spending Thanksgiving in one of Port A's home rentals, which can easily accommodate large families (and take the stress off everyone to host).

Get a jump on gifts with Small Business Saturday, traditionally held right after Turkey Day. By picking up presents from unique boutiques and local specialty shops, you're guaranteed to give thoughtful and one-of-a-kind items to your nearest and dearest.

On December 4, mark your calendar for the Holiday Golf Cart Parade, which costs just $5 each cart to enter. All proceeds — plus other donations — go to the Port Aransas EMS toy round-up. Go wild decorating your cart or vehicle for a chance to win prizes, but everyone knows bragging rights are the ultimate goal.

The parade ends at Roberts Point Park, just in time for the Lighted Boat Parade that same evening.

The marina sparkles and shines as boat owners deck their vessels with lights and festive themes, spreading holiday cheer to the crowd. Spectators can watch from the pavilion bulkhead, along dock walkways, or from the local bars and restaurants that dot the marina.

Whether you stay in Port A through Christmas and New Year's, or just enjoy a quick getaway with family and friends, the beach is ready to be your new holiday photo background.

Visit portaransas.org to plan your next holiday vacation.