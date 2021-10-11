Charming antiques haven east of Austin named the top small town in Texas

Round Top, a Fayette County hot spot for antiques aficionados, comes out on top among Texas communities in a new rundown of the best small towns in the U.S.

The Discoverer travel blog recently named the No. 1 small town in each state, and Round Top — home to fewer than 90 residents — claimed bragging rights in Texas. Round Top, about 7 miles south of U.S. Highway 290 East, is roughly 80 miles southeast of Austin and about 95 miles northwest of Houston.

“Make a detour on your way between Austin and Houston to Round Top, where there appear to be more antique dealers than actual town residents,” The Discoverer advises. “When not browsing antiques and shopping at a farmers market, drop into the Royers Café to sample one of its legendary pies. Road trippers can park … for the night at the town’s RV park and campground.”

This month is a prime time to visit Round Top. From October 14-31, the town hosts the fall version of the Round Top Antiques Show. Meanwhile, the Original Round Top Antiques Fair is taking place October 25-30.

The list of year-round antiques destinations in and around Round Top is exhaustive. The shops include Bill Moore Antiques, Bootleggers Antiques, Cottonseed Trading Company, Hermann Furniture, Junk Gypsy Company, McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors, Mesquite Mesa at Coyote Station, Round Top Ranch Antiques, Round Top Vintage Market, Second Market and Company, and Townsend Provisions.

For those seeking overnight accommodations, the Round Top area features a number of options, such as hotels, inns, B&Bs, and vacation rentals.

“Businesses in Round Top offer big-city shopping, dining, lodging, and culture, without the big-city headaches. Our town is a year-round hub … and a bucket-list destination for HGTV and antiques addicts,” according to the Round Top Chamber of Commerce.