Austin lands 2 new nonstop flights to popular winter destinations

American Airlines continues to bulk up its presence at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with new nonstop flights to two popular destinations.

The Fort Worth-based airline is adding daily nonstop service between Austin and Denver, and between Austin and Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Denver service will start December 16, and the Albuquerque service will launch January 4.

Three other airlines already offer nonstop service between Austin and Denver: Frontier, Southwest, and United. Meanwhile, two airlines currently offer nonstop flights between Austin and Albuquerque: Allegiant and Southwest.

Both Denver and Albuquerque are big destinations for skiers and year-round leisure travelers. Albuquerque also is a gateway for tourists visiting nearby Santa Fe.

The new flights on American were first reported by The Points Guy, a travel blog. CultureMap confirmed the changes with the airline.

An existing destination on American’s map also is getting some love.

In March, the airline rolled out Saturday-only summertime service between Austin and Aspen, Colorado. “It has since been extended for the peak winter periods over the Christmas holiday, along with Saturdays in January and February,” according to The Points Guy.

From March 3 through April 4, American’s nonstop service between Austin and Aspen will be daily. American is the only airline offering nonstop flights on that route.

Another American route from Austin is losing some steam, though. Twice-a-day service between Austin and Washington Dulles International Airport, located in the Washington, D.C., suburbs, will end December 15. The route will return January 4, but with only one flight per day.

American competes against United for passengers on the Austin-Dulles route.