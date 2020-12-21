Austin airport checks in with 3 new nonstop flights from JetBlue

It may be a bit longer before we take a vacation (remember those?) but when we do, JetBlue is taking off with three new nonstop flights from Austin.

Beginning in early 2021, the carrier will begin nonstop service from the Capital City to San Francisco; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Cancun. The airline announced the new flights on December 17 along with a series of expansion plans for hubs across the country.

Direct service from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to San Francisco International Airport begins February 11, 2021. Flights take off six days a week from Austin at 6:30 pm, arriving at SFO at 8:40 pm, local time. Return flights leave San Fran at 11 am, arriving back in the ATX at 4:30 pm.

Also beginning February 11 is JetBlue's nonstop service between ABIA and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. That flight currently runs four days a week.

Beginning March 4, 2021, the airline will begin nonstop service to Cancun International Airport three times a week. Flights are currently available Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing at 11:08 am each day.

The news comes amid a big push by JetBlue to recoup massive losses due to the pandemic, with the airline adding 24 new nonstop routes in the first half of 2021. "All the routes are aimed at immediately generating cash revenue and capturing traffic where the airline anticipates customer demand," JetBlue said in a release.

"This year has pushed us to find new ways of operating our business and we’ve adapted at a pace we’ve never seen before, pivoting our network in response to changing customer demand,” said Scott Laurence, JetBlue's head of revenue and planning. “We’re continuing to play offense to bring in cash revenue and support our business recovery. These network additions help fine-tune our geography in ways that make sense in today’s market.”