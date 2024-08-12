texas destinations
Texas has 2 of the country's top 10 state parks, says new list
There's still plenty of time to pack in one last road trip this summer and fall, and a new study by vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo has determined two Texas state parks should be at the top of the destination list: Palo Duro Canyon State Park and Garner State Park.
The two popular parks emerged among the top 10 best state parks in the U.S., according to the "2024 HomeToGo State Park Index." The annual report ranks 50 of the top U.S. state parks based on five major metrics: The search volume for vacation rental stays in the area, the size of each state park, the number of trails in each location, the number of wildlife species in each destination, and each park's "picturesqueness" according to photographers.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park, known as the "Grand Canyon of Texas," came out nearly on top as the No. 2 best state park in the country, earning a score of 37.61 out of a possible 50 points. It's the second-largest canyon in the U.S., the report says, where the park's 30-plus miles of trails can keep even the most athletic traveler occupied.
The report goes on further to say Palo Duro Canyon is loaded with "rich geographical history" and "dramatic landscapes" that produce many photographic opportunities.
Palo Duro Canyon State Park is the No. 2 best state park in the country. Photo courtesy of Getty Images / HomeToGo
"[Visitors can] marvel at the stunning rock formations and vibrant sunsets that light up the expansive skies," the report said.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website, it only costs $8 per person to enter the park, and children aged 12 years and under get free admission. But the department recommends that campers and day trip visitors reserve passes online and double check that the park hasn't reached full capacity before visiting.
For travelers who don't want to make a drive to the Texas Panhandle, they can head to the Hill Country to visit Garner State Park, which ranked as the No. 9 best state park in the U.S. It earned a score of 33.51 points.
Garner State Park is known for its accessibility to the winding Frio River, which runs nearly three miles throughout the park. There's also ample opportunities to explore, as the park sits on 1,774 acres of land.
"Swim in the Frio River or float its waters on an inner tube, operate a paddle boat, and hike 16 miles of scenic trails," the TPWD's website says. "You can also camp, study nature, picnic, canoe, fish, play miniature golf, geocache and ride bikes."
Visitors who decide to turn a day trip into an overnight stay can take advantage of the park's screened shelters, cabins, and campsites.
Elsewhere in Texas, Caddo Lake State Park ranked No. 40 out of all 50 parks in the study. This East Texas park is a great destination for fishers, thanks to the 26,810-acre Caddo Lake. Over 70 varieties of fish live in the lake, and visitors don't need a fishing license to fish from a state park, according to the TPWD. But keep an eye out for alligators, and brush up on alligator safety.
The top 10 best state parks in the U.S. are:
- No. 1 – Letchworth State Park, New York
- No. 2 – Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas
- No. 3 – Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio
- No. 4 – Mohican State Park, Ohio
- No. 5 – Lake of the Ozarks State Park, Missouri
- No. 6 – Indiana Dunes State Park, Indiana
- No. 7 – Starved Rock State Park, Illinois
- No. 8 – John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Florida
- No. 9 – Garner State Park, Texas
- No. 10 – Presque Isle State Park, Pennsylvania
The full report can be found on hometogo.com.