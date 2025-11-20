Bohemian Rhapsody
New East Austin boutique hotel tells city's story in eclectic suites
A new boutique hotel is in the works in East Austin, dreaming up lots of references to the city's artistic side. Bohème is "an eclectic yet luxurious retreat" at 400 Comal St. according to a press release, and it'll open in summer 2026.
Bohème will have 20 rooms in all, some of which will sport their own unique designs, telling the story of Austin in pieces.
“This concept is a love letter to Austin’s rich history of art, music, innovation and green spaces,” said Walker L. Molinare, founder and chief visionary officer of Elysian Real Estate Group, a relatively new group heading the project. “Each guest room was designed with this in mind, providing an eclectic array of stays to choose from. We are thrilled to begin hosting guests next year.”
The rust-colored industrial-style building on Comal Street used to be a sustainable apartment building and is being reworked in partnership with Baldridge Architects, who also worked on the Arrive Hotel in East Austin. The design goal will be to "create an enduring sense of place" across 14 standard rooms and six signature suites.
The signature suites are where the storytelling will really happen.
With photography released for only two suites so far, it's looking like big windows may be the only feature every one shares.Photo by Elysian Real Estate Group
Three suites directly reference Austin's arts and entertainment scene. Guests can stay in "The Den," inspired by green rooms and utilizing "vintage textures, amber lighting and soulful character"; From Dusk Till Dawn (referencing the film by notable Austin-educated director Robert Rodriguez), with a retro vibe, bold choices, and "a touch of weird"; and The Pearl, inspired by Janis Joplin with "a kaleidoscope of color, texture and creative freedom."
Three suites seem more based on ideals. There will be The Outlaw, a "moody seductive hideaway" with a rugged attitude (and maybe a nod to Willie Nelson?); The Start-Up, which could not sound more oppositional, prioritizing modernity and a "tech-forward design...for closing deals or unwinding in style"; and The Muse, which sounds spa-like with a "a peaceful, pampering space" and an apparent regard for minimalism.
If there are nods to East Austin's history in particular — which was shaped by segregation and is now commonly associated with the blues, jazz, and other Black-led arts — the press release does not mention it.
Elysian's portfolio contains two other projects in one mixed-use development, formerly called Velocity and now called The Row.
However, on the culinary side, the developers have paired with a well-established local hospitality group. Nova Hospitality is the group behind Devil May Care, TenTen, and The Well, and it'll be working on some "food offerings" that haven't been disclosed this early in the project.
What locals can expect at this stage are a rooftop bar, a lobby bar, and a grocer. The release promises more details later.