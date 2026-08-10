The New Beaver in Town
Buc-ee's is ready to debut its new San Marcos travel center
Road trips through San Marcos will be changing a lot for some snack-obsessed drivers. The iconic roadside gas station and store Buc-ee's will open its new San Marcos travel center on Wednesday, August 12.
The 74,000-square-foot travel center is located at 3245 N. IH 35 — technical in San Marcos, but right on the edge of Kyle. The public can stop by starting at 6 am, and a ribbon cutting with San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and County Judge Ruben Becerra marks the occasion at 10 am.
Like other Buc-ee's locations, this one will sell Texas barbecue, kolaches, fudge, fresh pastries, and packaged snacks like the famous Beaver Nuggets, made from puffed cornmeal. There are also 128 fueling positions, and the business will employ more than 200 workers with above-minimum starting pay, benefits, and paid vacation, a press release says.
"The Buc-ee's mantra is 'exceed expectations,' and this San Marcos location is a special step for us in that regard. The San Marcos store will help us provide the ultimate Buc-ee's experience to all I-35 travelers, north and southbound!" said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's.
Buc-ee's, which started in the Houston-area town of Lake Jackson in 1982, is a Texas icon. It has a total of 57 stores in 13 states including Texas.
The San Marcos opening is a bright spot in Buc-ee's current media coverage, which is currently fixated on a lawsuit. Buc-ee's has sued an Ohio mini-mart for an alleged trademark infringement. The spat even caught the attention of comedian and talk show host John Oliver, who discussed it in two episodes of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver that aired July 26 and August 9. Oliver's remarks focused on the store logos, but an official Buc-ee's statement takes issue instead with an Ohio Trade Name Registration.