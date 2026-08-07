LUXE VACATIONS
Luxury hotel brings 'Resort Home' travel trend to Barton Creek
Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa is bringing a growing luxury travel trend to Austin, introducing six standalone Resort Homes designed for multi-generational vacations, golf getaways, wedding parties, and corporate retreats. Reservations are now open for stays beginning in September, with rates starting at $1,500 per night.
Demand for residential-style lodging is growing as more families, friend groups, and business travelers opt for larger accommodations instead of booking multiple hotel rooms, according to Preferred Hotels & Resorts' 2025 Luxury Travel Trends Forecast. The report also identified wellness travel, immersive local experiences, and slower-paced itineraries among the year's emerging luxury travel trends. In response, luxury hotel brands are increasingly expanding villas, private residences, and other home-style accommodations for travelers seeking more space and flexibility.
Omni's answer comes in the form of six standalone, two-story Resort Homes located less than a mile from the main resort, a 4,000-acre Hill Country property featuring four championship golf courses, the Mokara Spa, and more than 75,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Guests can travel between the homes and the resort using a complimentary six-seat golf cart while enjoying access to the golf courses, restaurants, spa, pools, and other resort amenities.
One of six Resort Homes at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. The homes, located within the Hill Country resort, start at about $1,500 per night.Courtesy of Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa
Each Resort Home offers approximately 2,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, covered patio with barbecue grill, and room for up to 10 guests. Every stay includes a dedicated Resort Home concierge, while optional upgrades such as private chefs, stocked groceries, beverage packages, and celebration décor allow guests to tailor the experience.
The Resort Homes are the latest addition to the Barton Creek property. The property was originally home to the Barton Creek Country Club before Barton Creek Resort was added in 1987. Both the private country club and resort continue to operate today. Omni Hotels & Resorts acquired the property in 2013 and completed a $150 million overhaul in 2019, adding a new hotel tower, expanded meeting space, and additional pools. The updated and expanded Mokara Spa is open to the public and does offer both individual treatments and day passes.
Omni joins a growing list of luxury hospitality brands embracing residential-style accommodations, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Auberge Resorts Collection, and Montage.