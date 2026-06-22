Hill country retreat
Canyon Ranch Austin spa resort opens reservations for October debut
One of the world's most celebrated wellness brands is finally ready to make its Texas Hill Country debut: Canyon Ranch Austin is now accepting reservations for stays beginning October 15, 2026, at its highly anticipated retreat in Spicewood.
First announced in 2022, Canyon Ranch Austin sits on a sprawling 600-plus-acre ranch at 600 Moonlight Bend in Spicewood, an hour from downtown Austin. The destination spa-resort boasts 141 luxuriously appointed guest rooms that overlook 1.5 miles of Lake Travis and the countryside beyond.
The retreat boasts the largest spa in Texas, at 40,000 square feet, encompassing 37 treatment rooms, whirlpools, therapy tubs, steam rooms, lounges, and more.
Canyon Ranch Austin will also debut a women-only wellness collective, which a press release states is "the world's only dedicated practice and program in a resort setting with specialized offerings for women in every chapter of life."
Canyon Ranch will also provide four food and beverage concepts for guests to enjoy. Notably, the resort's signature restaurant Estella will feature a world-class culinary program led by Chef Val Cantú, who was born in Texas and whose San Francisco restaurant, Californios, has earned two Michelin Stars.
Estella is the signature restaurant at Canyon Ranch Austin.Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Austin
Additional features of the property include:
- A 27,000-square-foot barn that includes a gym, fitness studios, and an outdoor turf field "for fitness, movement, and leading-edge recovery"
- A 12,000-square-foot medical center
- Private beach on Lake Travis and space for watersports
- Five miles of hike-and-bike ranch trails
- Tennis, pickleball, and padel courts
- Two outdoor pools
- A wildflower workshop, garden, and equestrian program
The Austin-area resort is the fifth property in Canyon Ranch's portfolio. The premier wellness brand opened its flagship in Tucson, Arizona, in 1979 and is now headquartered in Fort Worth, home to a Canyon Ranch wellness club and spa.
Since its founding nearly five decades ago, Canyon Ranch has become one of the best-known names in the wellness and spa industry worldwide.
Canyon Ranch CEO Mark Rivers said the new Hill Country resort represents the brand's "bold vision for the future" that shows "what's next in the intersection of travel, hospitality, well-being, care, and culture."
"People today are seeking something fundamentally different from their travels and getaways — life-changing experiences, connection, health, wisdom, and joy," Rivers said in the release. "Time at Canyon Ranch answers the call, with stays inspired to help our guests live younger longer, pursue happiness, reconnect, or relax and feed body, mind, and spirit."
Canyon Ranch Austin will be surrounded by a 134-home residential community, The Ranch Home Collection, that will receive exclusive access to the resort and an on-site concierge wellness program. Homes are currently under construction, per the release.
Stays at Canyon Ranch Austin start at $1,325 per night, which includes a $200 nightly spa and fitness credit that can be used on spa and treatment services. Stays for more than three nights include an additional $300 health and wellness credit. Stays can be booked on canyonranch.com.