A Clear Choice
Austin handbag brand Consuela debuts clear collection for stadium use
Transparency is key for this new stadium-friendly product line by Austin handbag brand Consuela. The new line recreates the brand's top-selling silhouettes in a clear material that makes them easy to carry at venues with long security lines.
This is the first time Consuela has produced clear bags, press materials say.
Austin is an obvious place to find clear bags — including super high-quality options — thanks to its festival and college sports culture. It's certainly possible to pack any small bag and spend a minute on a security check at the gate, but if attendees want to carry more, sometimes venues require a clear bag; at the Moody Center, for example, a non-see-through bag can only be five inches by nine inches (with a 1.5-inch depth) or smaller.
You don't have to put bags in the "tool bag" silhouette.Photo courtesy of Consuela
Each clear Consuela bag has a bit of personality thanks to a printed, opaque strip of material across the top and a colorful strap that's interchangeable for different carrying styles: wearing the bag crossbody, on the shoulder, or as a clutch. Leather accents also elevate each piece, which contains interior pockets, a credit card holder, and a removable piece that gives the base structure or, when it's removed, allows the bag to collapse.
With three shapes and three patterns or colorways, there are nine distinct bags in the collection. The largest style is 11 inches by nine and a quarter inches, with a three-inch depth. Two smaller styles are more clutch-sized. The top material can show off a colorful paisley-like design, leopard print, or an understated cream leather to match the rest of the trim.
Grouping items in smaller cases can make a clear bag look neater.Photo courtesy of Consuela
The new collection ($125-235) is available now at consuelastyle.com. Shoppers can also check the bags out in person at Consuela's Austin store at 3500 Guadalupe St., Ste. B. Other retailers selling Consuela bags can be found through the brand's store locator.