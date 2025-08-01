Bevo Boots
Lucchese debuts UT Longhorns collection with boots, bags, and footballs
As of August 1, obsessive Longhorns fans have new collectible accessories to match their ardor. El Paso-based luxury bootmaker Lucchese has unveiled a new collection in collaboration with the University of Texas Athletics Department. Styles include boots with logos, subtler color-coded boots, a stadium-friendly bag, and even a ridiculously fancy football.
For boots, the collection includes two men's styles and three women's styles, and all are mostly white or cream-colored with burnt orange accents. Both men's and women's styles have the option for a Longhorn logo, but only women get the more under-the-radar logo-less look.
The Priscilla allows the wearer to rep the Longhorns without looking like she's on her way to a game.Photo courtesy of Lucchese
Here's a quick overview of the styles, which largely look similar with different silhouettes and accents:
- The Bevo ($1,195): A men's boot with burnt orange full quill ostrich leather around the foot and cream leather up the sides. A Longhorn logo sits on the front.
- The 40 Acres ($795): A boot with both men's and women's silhouette, with a dark brown leather around the foot, cream or white leather up the sides, and a Longhorn logo on the front.
- The Priscilla ($1,095) and Tilly ($695): Two silhouettes for women, featuring cream leather and elegant burnt orange stitching. The Priscilla is much taller.
In addition to the boots, fans who need to consider stadium rules when packing a bag might consider the Stadium Shopper, a small, clear purse with a short handle and a detachable strap that is long enough to be worn crossbody. Ostrich leather ($895, or "cognac" leather in the less expensive variety, for $395) lines everything but the sides, with a mirrored-L logo stamped in.
Nothing to see in here.Photo courtesy of Lucchese
Finally, fans with $595 burning a hole through their clear purses can purchase a UT Exotic Football, which instead of the standard cowhide leather is wrapped in ostrich leather. It also includes both the mirrored-L and Longhorn logos in reflective gold, with a line that says "Official Sponsor of Texas Athletics" in all caps.
Maybe don't toss this one around outside.Photo courtesy of Lucchese
“Lucchese is authentically Texan through and through, and there’s no brand more fitting to stand alongside the Longhorns,” said UT vice president and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics director Chris Del Conte in a press release. “What started as a great collaboration around boots has grown into something even bigger. It’s an exciting time to have them back as a sponsor and to keep that Texas-bred tradition alive in new ways.”
These accessories can be purchased online, but there will also be several places to find them in person, including both Austin Lucchese stores. They'll be available at every Texas football home game from September through December. There will also be pop-ups at the Etter-Harbin Texas Exes Alumni Center (presumably for the same length of time), a gameday market called Big Bertha’s Bazaar on September 6, and the Bevo Blvd pre-game experience November 28.