Gear up
Score tickets now to CultureMap Austin's 2025 sports bash The Tailgate
CultureMap’s big sports bash is back: The Tailgate returns to Austin this fall for an all-out party devoted to everyone’s favorite way to get in the gameday spirit.
The 2025 edition will be fielded at Distribution Hall on September 25 from 6-9 pm, and tickets are already on sale.
Attendees can expect a party that takes tailgating to a new level — in signature CultureMap style. Favorite Austin restaurants and chefs will serve up sports-inspired bites for guests to sample and vote for their favorite. Premium cocktails will keep folks hydrated as they meet-and-greet Texas sports legends, bid on memorabilia in a silent auction, and enjoy more game-day fun.
Following up on the success of last year’s Ultimate Wing Showdown, we'll be asking readers to vote for their favorite taco joint of 2025 in our Top Taco Tournament. Our editors have put together a list of 16 candidates that will go head-to-head in a bracket-style competition. The contest will launch soon, and the winner will be revealed at the party.
We'll keep you up to date on all things Tailgate-related in a special editorial series of stories leading up to the event.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya won the audience award for its Ramen Frito Pie at the 2024 Tailgate event.Photo by Guillermo Rosas
A limited number of early bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $25 for general admission (regularly $35) and $45 for VIP (regularly $60).
All tickets include bites by participating restaurants, premium beverages, and access to fun activities throughout the event. VIP tickets come with one-hour early entry, access to a dedicated VIP bar, and more perks for an elevated experience.
Head here to buy your early bird tickets now. They won’t last long — score yours today.
---
The Tailgate is sponsored by FLIGHT by Yuengling, Mizzen+Main, and more to be announced.