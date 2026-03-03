Camp Days
Updated New Braunfels cabins feature fun colors and a retro camp feel
A historic vacation property near New Braunfels has been freshened up with a beachy and unpretentious new look. Austin-based boutique hotel group French Cowboys has announced the opening of Petit Cowboy at 1020 N. Houston Ave., with an introductory promotion running through March.
The property — formerly called other names like Ulbricht’s Summer Resort and Heidelberg Lodges — is right on the banks of the Comal River, and it's divided up in 23 cabins for 48 rooms in total. French Cowboys purchased the 1930s property in 2025 and have updated the whole property, focusing on exterior and interior finishing, modernizing, and making the retreat more popular year round, according to a press release.
The exterior of the cabins really drives home the old-school style.Photo courtesy of Taylor Bennett & Hunter Mitchell
“Our goal is simple: to ensure past and new guests can enjoy this ‘Living Heirloom’ for decades to come,” said French Cowboys co-founder Franklin Dusserre in the press release. “Our vision is to build upon and honor the legacy that is already here, rather than replace it.”
The cabin feeling is delicately maintained, with simple, but fun color palettes, midcentury-style furniture, and little touches that would remind visitors of summer camp, like pennants sporting playful French-Texan phrases. Beyond aesthetics, guests can look forward to improved storage, new beds, and "refreshed" bathroom finishes. Kitchenettes include new two-burner cooktops, compact fridges, and more shelving.
It looks fun to wake up in this yellow-and-blue room.Photo courtesy of Taylor Bennett & Hunter Mitchell
There are six types of rooms that sleep 2-6 guests (plus dogs for a $40 nightly fee), with some featuring special layouts and accommodations including breakfast bars, living rooms, and pull-out sofas.
Outside, the main pool and shallow pool will now be maintained throughout the year, and updated loungers enhance the poolside experience. Other new and refreshed amenities include a place to play communal games, grilling space, and a re-finished pickleball court.
Guests can dine at the Pool House & Bar, which serves snacks and meals all day. Those include café treats like signature pop-tarts and croissants, to pool snacks like chilled fruit and salads. Pizzas and sandwiches (which the release promises are "kid-friendly") will give the menu a bit more heft. And a brownie sundae will bring everyone back to their camp days.
Guests can cook in their rooms or enjoy a poolside snack.Photo courtesy of Taylor Bennett & Hunter Mitchell
French Cowboys has restored other properties in different styles; last summer, it debuted the updated Hacienda del Rio in Gruene with more Spanish colonial inspiration.
“We look for places with history and strong community ties,” said co-founder Dylan Petrich. “The Petit Cowboy property has been part of New Braunfels summers for generations. Our role is to preserve what makes it special while making it functional for how people travel today.”
Nightly rates at Petit Cowboy begin at $129 for Deluxe King rooms. A “Stay 2, Get 1” opening promotion offers guests who book a two-night stay this March a third night complimentary for stays. They can redeem them through December 31, 2026, using code PETITCOWBOY. Some dates will not be available.