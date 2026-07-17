United by Wine
3 Hill Country wineries join nonprofit offering events and deals
Three wine-making operations have joined Texas Hill Country Wineries (THCW), an organization that helps visitors navigate the dense regional offerings. Peters Prairie Vineyard, French Connection, and Rebecca Caroline are the newest members, meaning more special deals for guests down the road.
THCW has more than 60 members that benefit from its promotional capabilities, whether that's a simple listing on a map, inclusion in the interactive winery directory, or participation in events throughout the year.
Tourists will get the most obvious benefit from THCW's themed "passports," which set them up with complimentary tastings, discounts on bottles, and sometimes more. Right now, THCW is halfway through its inaugural Summer Season Pass deal, which runs until August 31. A pass is $65 and entitles a holder to four participating winery visits per day. Not every member participates each time; of the new members, only Peters Prairie is on the current pass.
Here's a window into each of the new members, which all make 100 percent Texas wines:
- Peters Prairie Vineyard: This 22-acre vineyard grows Mediterranean varietals on-site. It is the first THCW member in Mason County, which is northwest of Fredericksburg, roughly between Junction and Llano. The Peters Prairie philosophy emphasizes "sustainability, soil health, and responsible farming practices," a press release says.
- French Connection: This Hye winery is a collaboration between the Calais and Patillo families. It focuses on Rhône varietals and utilizes some traditional techniques that keep French winemaker Benjamin Calais connected to Bordeaux. Guests can even stay on the property in three "maisonettes," basically tiny houses.
- Rebecca Caroline: This buzzy new winery by William Chris Wine Company transformed the Hye Post Office to open a tasting room for traditional-method sparkling wines. The location is also a general store and a restaurant, making it a fulfilling visit even if it's the only stop that day.
The release shares that membership in THCW is up 30 percent since 2019 and up 165 percent since the organization started tracking its growth in 2011.
"Each of these wineries brings something different to the Hill Country, from Peters Prairie opening up Mason County to Rebecca Caroline focusing on Texas sparkling wine to French Connection’s old world philosophies, and that variety is exactly what's driving our growth," said THCW executive director January Wiese in the release. "Our members keep raising the bar, and it's showing in the numbers."