Toast to Texas
Texas Hill Country uncorks No. 3 spot among best U.S. wine regions
The Lone Star State's booming Hill Country wine scene is about to get a lot busier, as it was just declared the No. 3 best wine region in the country for "a grape getaway."
The Hill Country was honored in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the Best Wine Region in 2026. The 10Best awards program puts a spotlight on the best travel destinations, the best food and drink spots, local attractions, and must-visit shopping locations. A panel of experts and 10Best editors select their top picks to present to readers, who then vote to decide the winners.
The Texas Hill Country was ranked higher than some of the most well-known wine regions in the U.S., including California's esteemed Temecula Valley, Anderson Valley, and Paso Robles.
USA Today estimates there are over 60 wineries spread across scenic towns like Fredericksburg, Stonewall, Lampasas, and New Braunfels. National acclaim for the Hill Country has transformed its vineyards into can't-miss tourist destinations for locals and out-of-towners alike.
"This American Viticultural Area is one of the largest in the country, growing varietals like tempranillo, viognier, cabernet sauvignon, and an increasing acreage of warm-weather grapes," editors wrote.
The Hill Country previously ranked as the 9th best wine region in the nation in 2025, so its elevation to the top three this year is a testament to local wineries' dedication to providing top-notch wines and excellent service for patrons.
This summer is teeming with events and festivals in the area, such as grape-stomping shindigs and seasonal passes for discounts and deals at participating members of trade organization Texas Hill Country Wineries (THCW). Austin locals can even take the scenic route to traverse the region's small towns, and there are plenty of hotels, cabins, campgrounds, and resorts for an overnight stay.
"Being named the No. 3 Wine Region in the country by USA Today readers is a huge honor for our entire Hill Country wine community," said THCW executive director January Wiese. "We've been proud to see this region recognized among the nation's best before, and this year's ranking is a testament to the incredible growers, winemakers, and hospitality teams who make Texas Hill Country a true wine destination. We can't wait to welcome visitors to experience it for themselves."
One Fredericksburg winery also offers an immersive tour that rivals the most prestigious California wineries. Grape Creek Vineyards ranked No. 5 nationally in USA Today's separate list of the Best Winery Tours. The signature Taste & Tour features a tram ride through Grape Creek's estate, with stops inside production facilities where attendees can try tastings right out of the barrel.
The Taste & Tour at Grape Creek Vineyards is one of the best in the country.Courtesy of Grape Creek Vineyards
Heath Family Brands CEO and owner Brian Heath, who owns Grape Creek, was honored by the award recognition and praised the brand's dedicated team members "who work every day to make sure every guest leaves with a story to tell."
"Fredericksburg is home to some of the best wine tourism in the country, and it means the world to be recognized alongside it," Heath told CultureMap.
Taste & Tour experiences are offered at Grape Creek Vineyards' Highway 290 location for $45 per person. Tours are limited to six guests per group, and must be booked in advance.
The top 10 best wine regions in the U.S. in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Rogue Valley, Oregon
- No. 2 – West Elks, Colorado
- No. 3 – Hill Country, Texas
- No. 4 – Paso Robles, California
- No. 5 – Augusta, Missouri
- No. 6 – Anderson Valley, California
- No. 7 – Loudoun, Virginia
- No. 8 – Willamette Valley, Oregon
- No. 9 – Yakima Valley, Washington
- No. 10 – Temecula Valley, California