From Startups to Soundtracks
Buda-ful Fest brings big ideas and live music to the heart of Buda
As Austin buzzes with the dynamic energy of SXSW, there's another celebration taking shape, just a little farther south. It's an event rooted in local innovation, community pride, and live music. Buda-ful Fest returns March 12, transforming Buck’s Backyard into a high-energy gathering place where entrepreneurship and entertainment share the spotlight.
Presented by Buda HIVE and the Buda Economic Development Corporation, South of South By (SoSX) Buda-ful Fest highlights the growing small business and startup ecosystem in Buda, Texas. Designed as a celebration of commerce and community, the event blends networking, investor insights, a live pitch competition, a small business expo, and free live music into one impactful evening.
The festivities begin at 5 pm with networking and an opening live music performance from Madagorda, setting the tone for a night that reflects Buda’s designation as a Music Friendly City by the State of Texas. Headliner Ian Steward from Asleep at the Wheel is slated to go on stage at 9 pm.
Attendees can also enjoy food and spirits while connecting with founders, creatives, investors, and small business leaders from across the region.
At the heart of the evening is the Buda HIVE cohort pitch competition, scheduled to begin after Madagorda's set. Buda HIVE (Home for Innovators, Visionaries, and Entrepreneurs) has spent months supporting its latest class of startups through intensive programming, mentorship, coaching, and networking opportunities.
Ten to 15 cohort participants will take the stage to present their business models and execution strategies in a live competition. The adjacent vendor showcase will give attendees a firsthand look at the products and services shaping Buda’s entrepreneurial future.
Buda HIVE takes pride in supporting local businesses.Photo courtesy of Buda EDC
Community members, investors, friends, and families are invited to cheer on these emerging founders as they compete and share their vision. The pitch competition underscores the mission of Buda HIVE: to cultivate local innovation and provide meaningful support systems that help small businesses thrive.
As the evening builds, a headlining artist will take the stage at 9 pm, closing out the event with a celebratory performance that proves the festival’s unique blend of business and the arts. While SXSW captures global attention just up the road, Buda-ful Fest offers a more intimate, community-centered experience — proof that big ideas and big talent flourish just south of the spotlight.
The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required for those attending the networking sessions, pitch competition, and panel discussion to help organizers plan accordingly.
On Wednesday, March 12, from 5 pm onward, Buck’s Backyard will become a hub of connection, creativity, and collaboration. Buda-ful Fest invites everyone to come a little farther south to celebrate local artists, rising entrepreneurs, and the vibrant spirit of Buda, Texas — where commerce and community meet.