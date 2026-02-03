Headin' South
Buda Mill & Grain welcomes Roxie’s and revives a historic Texas landmark
If you’re craving a weekend escape that blends Texas history, great food, and small-town charm — with a distinctly modern twist — set your GPS 15 miles south of Downtown Austin. Welcome to Buda Mill & Grain, where the past is as equally preserved as it is buzzing with life.
Once the beating heart of Buda’s agricultural economy, this turn-of-the-20th-century mill has been thoughtfully transformed into a vibrant community destination with more than 27,000-square feet of restored retail, dining, and gathering space. The result? A place that feels deeply rooted in history while fitting right into Central Texas’ love for local, laid-back, and one-of-a-kind experiences.
A New Reason to Pull Up a Chair: Roxie’s Is Coming to Mill & Grain
The latest addition to Mill & Grain's lineup is Roxie’s, a brand-new restaurant concept from Scott Roberts of The Salt Lick family. Named after his grandmother Roxanna, Roxie’s is all about comfort, connection, and classic Texas flavors, served family-style, just the way Grandma would’ve wanted.
Expect hearty plates of crispy fried chicken, chicken-fried steak, and char-grilled steaks, all inspired by cherished family recipes. It’s soulful, satisfying, and destined to become a go-to spot for long lunches and leisurely dinners with friends.
Come hungry Photo courtesy of Mill & Grain
From Cotton Gins to Community Gathering Place
Mill & Grain's story begins in the 1880s, when cotton was king and local farmers formed the Farmer’s Alliance, building the town’s first cotton gin on this very property. By 1911, the site became the Buda Gin Company, serving a region where cotton dominated the landscape until the Great Depression brought the industry to a halt.
Mill & Grain evolved again mid-century, grinding feed for the area’s booming dairy farms — nearly 30 of them by the 1950s. For generations of locals, it wasn’t just a workplace, it was a social hub where neighbors swapped stories and picked up grain for their cows.
In 1963, rancher Cecil Ruby acquired the property, later passing it down to his daughter Gay Dahlstrom, who recognized its significance and fought to preserve it. In 2010, Gay, alongside her daughter Dodi Ellis and grandson Saenger Ellis, began the careful, decade-long transformation of the aging barns and silos into what Mill & Grain is today, a place designed to bring people together.
A piece of Buda's history Photo courtesy of Mill & Grain
Eat, Sip, Shop, Stay Awhile
Today, Mill & Grain is home to 12 local businesses, each adding its own flavor to the experience. Come hungry, because you’ve got options:
- mud bugs serves elevated Cajun classics
- Ma’Coco brings bold Baja and interior Mexican flavors
- Dos Olivos Market delivers charming décor, wine-a-ritas, and a crave-worthy menu
For sipping and lingering, there’s Water2Wine, where you can unwind in the tasting room, or Nate’s, perfect for coffee by day and cocktails by night, especially when live music happens on the deck.
Shopping is equally tempting. Browse modern women’s fashion at Ellipsis Boutique, gear up at Hays County Outfitters, or wander through The Mercantile at Mill + Grain, a beautifully curated shop filled with home goods, cookbooks, jewelry, baby gifts, and more.
Looking to recharge? Willow Gardens Yoga offers barre, Pilates, and yoga classes, while Salon One12 has your beauty needs covered. And for something truly special, stop by Saint Montogren’s Florist, where lush floral arrangements mingle with crystals, incense, and living plants.
Short Drive, Big Payoff
Mill & Grain is proof that preserving history doesn’t mean standing still. It’s a place where old brick walls tell stories, new businesses spark energy, and visitors are encouraged to slow down, connect, and stay a little longer.
So the next time Austin feels a bit too busy, head south. History, hospitality, and a seriously good meal are waiting.
Buda Mill & Grain is located at 306 South Main Street, Buda, TX, 78610.