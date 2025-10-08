hotel and spa news
7 Austin retreats deemed best stays by Condé Nast Traveler readers
Six resplendent Austin hotels were just praised in Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, and a luxurious spa resort was additionally named one of the best destination spas in the world.
Released October 7, Condé Nast Traveler surveyed 757,000 readers to discover their favorite travel experiences from April 1 through June 30, 2025. Respondents submitted ratings for hotels, resorts, cruise lines, spas, cities, airlines and airports, trains, luggage, and countries.
Lake Austin Spa Resort claimed the coveted No. 1 spot in the category for the top 20 destination spa resorts in the United States for the second year in a row. The resort also claimed 6th place on the international list of the 30 best destination spas in the U.S. and around the world. In all, this is the 9th consecutive year that this luxurious retreat has been named in the Readers' Choice Awards.
Lake Austin Spa Resort is situated 22 miles west (or a 30-40 minute drive) from downtown Austin, making it a true hideout for guests who just want to get away from the busy city and focus on relaxation and rejuvenation.
Condé Nast Traveler contributor Allison Bagley wrote in her review that the resort is a premier destination for wellness-centered spa treatments, food, activities, and more. Room rates are also inclusive of all meals during a guest's stay.
"It's impossible to not feel relaxed, what with the hammocks dotting the property, quiet nature trails, water sports, cooking classes, and astrologer-led stargazing sessions," Bagley said.
Austin's best hotels
Hotel Saint Cecilia topped Condé Nast's list of the top 15 hotels in Texas for 2025. This South Austin hotel is located within walking distance of South Congress Avenue, and according to Bagley, the hotel is purposely obscured from view from the popular tourist-attracting street to provide the utmost privacy for guests and members. Curious passersby are not allowed access inside.
"Record label execs, artists, musicians, writers — everyone has been told about this hotel by a friend with good taste," Bagley said. "A few local scenesters, who are granted access via exclusive membership, regularly patronize the bar."
"I would give a trophy to the person who made each expertly made cocktail I guzzled," said Condé Nast contributor Allison Bagley in her review.Photo by Grant Pifer
The hotel provides ultra-luxurious amenities like a "six-figure Hästens mattress," Grown Alchemist products, custom batik kimono robes, and much more. Each guest room is also equipped with a turntable, and guests can borrow vinyls from the hotel's library in the lobby.
In July 2025, Hotel Saint Cecilia joined the World of Hyatt rewards program, allowing members to earn bonus points, room upgrades, and late checkout.
The other five Austin hotels that were named Condé Nast readers' favorites are the W Austin (No. 2), The Carpenter Hotel (No. 3), The Driskill (No. 5), Hotel Magdalena (No. 9), and The Line Austin (No. 10).
The remaining nine Texas hotels that were deemed the best in 2025 include:
- No. 4 – Thompson Houston
- No. 6 – The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth
- No. 7 – Warwick Melrose - Dallas
- No. 8 – Marriott Marquis Houston
- No. 11 – Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk by Hyatt
- No. 12 – Hilton Anatole, Dallas
- No. 13 – The Joule, Dallas
- No. 14 – Hotel Saint Augustine, Houston
- No. 15 – Mokara Hotel & Spa, San Antonio