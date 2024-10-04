That's How I Got to Memphis
Delta adds 5 nonstop routes from Austin including San Francisco, Memphis
It's never too early to start planning spring break, so news is welcome that Austinites will have five new nonstop options to get out of town starting in spring 2025, thanks to a new Delta Airlines service extension at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).
One route, going to Memphis, Tennessee, is a return to a previous service. There are four new ones going to Panama City and Tampa, Florida; San Francisco, California; and Indianapolis, Indiana. All five routes will operate once each day, every day.
The expansion "positions the airline to have the second-largest market share at the Central Texas airport based on daily departing flights," according to a news release published by the airport. In June 2024, in terms of overall people transported, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows Delta in third place with a 13.78 percent share, American Airlines with 17.82 percent, and Southwest Airlines with a large 41.87 percent.
“Delta’s decision to expand its service in Austin is a testament to our city's thriving economy and vibrant community,” said Austin city manager T.C. Broadnax in the release. “These five new flights will not only enhance connectivity for our residents and businesses but also contribute to Austin’s reputation as a premiere destination for travel and commerce. We are thrilled to welcome Delta's continued investment in Austin.”
Passengers to Panama City, Indianapolis, and Memphis will ride on an Embraer 175s operated by SkyWest; those traveling to San Francisco and Tampa will take an Airbus 220-300 with free wifi provided by Delta onboard.
“Delta is continuing to build its presence in Austin with new routes to more business and leisure destinations across the U.S.” said Delta senior vice president of network planning Joe Esposito. “With 55 peak-day departures planned for Summer 2025, Delta is reaffirming its commitment to Austin, giving our customers even more opportunities to connect to our global network.”
The following additions will be made to Delta's schedule:
- Panama City, Florida (ECP): Service starts March 9, 2025. Flights depart Austin at 2:30 pm and arrive in Panama City at 4:28 pm. Flights departs Panama City at 5:10 pm and arrive in Austin at 7:19 pm.
- Indianapolis (IND): Service starts May 7, 2025. Flights depart Austin at 9:50 am and arrive in Indianapolis at 1:30 pm. Flights depart Indianapolis at 2:10 pm and arrive in Austin at 3:55 pm.
- Memphis (MEM): Service starts May 7, 2025. Flights depart Austin at 7:59 pm and arrive in Memphis at 9:59 pm. Flights depart Memphis at 7:05 am and arrive in Austin at 9:05 am.
- San Francisco (SFO): Service starts June 8, 2025. Flights depart Austin at 9:40 am and arrive in San Francisco at 11:10 am. Flights depart San Francisco at 1:15 pm and arrive in Austin at 5:30 pm.
- Tampa (TPA): Service starts June 8, 2025. Flights depart Austin at 7:25 pm and arrive in Tampa at 10:59 pm. Flights depart Tampa at 7 am and arrive in Austin at 8:45 am.
Tickets are available now at delta.com.