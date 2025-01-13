the bigger the better
Enchanted Rock to double in size after 3,000-acre land purchase
Enchanted Rock Natural State Area, a popular Hill Country destination in Fredericksburg, is continuing its expansion after purchasing a 3,073-acre property in Llano County for $43 million.
The recent purchase comes nearly four months after Texas Parks and Wildlife Department purchased a 630-acre tract of land in nearby Gillespie County, adding to Enchanted Rock's current 1,644 acres of land.
The park's expansion, which doubles the amount of publicly available land, is also a great investment for Texas tourism, according to Governor Greg Abbott.
"Texas is home to 88 state parks that showcase our great state’s natural beauty to Texans and visitors from all over the globe," said Governor Abbott in the release. "The expansion of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will allow tourists from across the state and around the world to enjoy even more of the majesty of Texas. Together, we will continue to ensure that what makes Texas unique and beautiful is preserved for generations."
The sale was made possible thanks to TWPD's Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a voter-approved $1 billion fund dedicated to the acquisition and development of new state parks. Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, the department's official nonprofit partner, also helped review the property's potential as an extension of the park.
The release explains that the Llano County land was previously used as a private hunting ground, but TPWD will seek public input to decide future recreational activities and conservation opportunities for the land.
"Enchanted Rock is cherished by Texans across the state, and we are thrilled to add a property of this size and scope to this beloved park," said Chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Jeff Hildebrand. "I look forward to families experiencing this new addition to Enchanted Rock SNA and creating lasting memories for generations to come."
TPWD expects planning may take "many months to complete" before announcing an opening date for the new property.