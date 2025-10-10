Kept Keys
Central Texas hotels hold their ground on Michelin's new best stays list
As the Michelin Guide — famous for its restaurant ratings expressed in "stars" — hands out its "keys" to Texas' best hotels, Austin and San Antonio are doing almost exactly as well as they did last year. That's nothing to scoff at in Austin; eight hotels have maintained their place on the prestigious list, which is not guaranteed. In San Antonio, one hotel holds onto the city's claim to Michelin fame.
In 2024, the world-renowned Michelin Guide published its first-ever North American "Michelin Key" selection. Then there were 288 total hotels across the United States, Mexico, and Canada; this year on Wednesday, October 8, Michelin added 37 hotels nationwide to the list, now totaling more than 300. The classifications are awarded based on anonymous stays or visits by the Michelin Guide's inspection team, and previous praise is not taken into consideration.
One Austin business did get an extra boost among those 37. Bunkhouse Hotels, the group behind many of Austin's best boutique stays, opened its first Houston hotel in late 2024. Called Hotel Saint Augustine, it earned one key, deeming it "a very special stay." Like stars, keys denote more greatness the higher the number goes, capping out at a perfect three.
Since Central Texas' hotels are not new on the list, they did not receive new write-ups on the list linked above. However, for travelers who want to experience the best regardless of newness, here they are.
Austin, two keys:
Austin, one key:
- Arrive Austin
- Austin Proper Hotel
- Fairmont Austin Gold Experience
- Hotel Saint Cecilia
- Hotel ZaZa Austin
- Soho House Austin
- The Heywood Hotel
With the same number of keys as in 2024, the Commodore Perry Estate is as stately as ever. Austinites are likely the most familiar with Lutie's, the beautiful on-site restaurant draped in plants and offering up impeccable seasonal dishes.
"California’s Auberge Collection, now a global family, are known for their tasteful luxury and for their variety — and the Commodore Perry Estate, set on ten acres of land in urban Austin, Texas, is unique by any standard," the resort's Michelin Guide profile says. "It’s a Twenties mansion and satellite buildings in Italianate and Spanish Revival styles, and it’s all been brought entirely up to date by the expert hospitality designer Ken Fulk. The result sacrifices none of the estate’s throwback atmosphere, but brings it up to a 21st-century standard; like everything Auberge touches, it’s the very picture of modern boutique luxury."
San Antonio, two keys:
- San Antonio: Hotel Emma
This historic landmark also holds two keys since last year, making only three total in Texas. The third two-key hotel is Fort Worth's Bowie House, which is also part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. That does make Hotel Emma the only two-key hotel in Texas that is full Texas-owned (Silver Ventures, Inc.) and operated (Woodbine Development Corporation).
Hotel Emma's write-up is much longer (and more colorful) than Commodore Perry's.
"Let it never be said that South Texans don’t know the meaning of luxury; besides Frette linens, Malin + Goetz bath amenities, and 48-inch HDTVs, a slew of tough-to-replicate touches elevate the experience far beyond the norm," says a portion of the profile. "Dark-wood and aged bronze accents. Freestanding, clawfoot tubs. Seersucker robes by Dos Carolinas. Spanish porcelain. Mesquite-furnished terraces with Redondo tile. If, upon opening the bespoke armoire, you’re not charmed by the wealth of upscale eats and signature margarita makings in the 'icebox,' we don’t quite know what to tell you."