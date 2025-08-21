Times Tree
Unique Hill Country resort triples its avant-garde treehouses
It will soon bearable to spend time outdoors again, making this a great time to start planning trips for camping, hiking, or exploring outside of the city. This fall, Onera Fredericksburg offers an upscale combination of all three, with the addition of 23 brand-new, high-end treehouse units.
These aren't the nostalgic treehouses of Austinites' childhoods; each of these new luxury units features sustainable materials, modern and sleek interior design, and perhaps best of all, sweeping, unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape.
The new units are an expansion from the original 12 on the Fredericksburg property, making 35 in total. All of them make up a luxury resort with shared amenities including a swimming pool, hot plunge, saunas, firepits, plus personal amenities like private decks and outdoor soaking tubs. Onera also maintains a similar property in Wimberley, which opened in 2024 and was not part of this expansion.
This one, called the Winecup, looks like a big sauna.Photo by Jeff Jones
Though the overall look may be modern, each unit's design is unique, with elements based on the surrounding nature. The eight new unit types that were developed for this expansion include the Cypress Lodge, Post Oak, Quonset, Diamond, Monolith (one of CEO Jon Cole's favorite designs, by the way), Winecup, Spiral, and The Great Lodge. Each has its own style, floorplan, and number of sleeping areas.
The Monolith is one of eight new designs at Onera Fredericksburg, and one of CEO Jon Cole's favorites. Photo by Jeff Jones
The property itself is close to downtown Fredericksburg, so while guests are welcome to stay solely at Onera and treat themselves to some resort-style R&R, a trip into historic Fredericksburg is also easily accessible.
"A day at Onera is as flexible and restorative as you need it to be," Cole says. "Some guests spend the morning enjoying coffee on their private deck before heading into Fredericksburg for shopping or wine tasting, while others choose to stay on property all day to unwind with amenities like the hot plunge, sauna, or a wellness add-on. The beauty of Onera is that it offers the best of both worlds."
Aptly named Spiral, this house curves in on itself.Photo by Jeff Jones
In a press release, Cole explained that the new treehouses give guests more architectural variety to choose from at Onera, making the experience feel more customized and "immersive."
Reservations for the newest treehouse models, as well as the original lodges, are available at stayonera.com.
Now through October, for every new booking at Onera Fredericksburg, a portion of proceeds will be donated to support the Kerr County Food Relief Fund. The offer only applies at the Fredericksburg resort.
"At Onera, we’re proud to be part of the Hill Country community, and giving back is a natural extension of our values," says Cole. Proceeds will go toward providing essentials like food, shelter, and other resources for families recovering and rebuilding.