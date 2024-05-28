Ready to play
Serena Williams' coach opens first U.S. tennis center in TX Hill Country
Globally acclaimed tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou, whose most famous pupil is retired legend Serena Williams, has chosen a Texas Hill Country resort for his first-ever U.S. school. The Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort will bring top-tier tennis instruction to the resort known best known for its golfing and lake activities.
According to a release, the facility will open in Saturday, June 1.
The esteemed Mouratoglou Academy, which has called the French Riviera home since 1996, "has long been synonymous with tennis excellence, hosting the training grounds of top professionals on the ATP and WTA tour," the release says. In addition to Williams, current world-ranked tennis stars Coco Gauff (of USA), Holger Rune (of Denmark), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (of Greece) have trained there.
Mouratoglou Academy has locations in Dubai (UAE), Costa Navarino (Greece), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Sardinia (Italy), Beijing (China), and coming soon: Melbourne (Australia). Horseshoe Bay will be its first location in the United States, with schools in New York and Florida on the way.
The state-of-the-art Horseshoe Bay tennis facility — located near Marble Falls, about an hour from Austin — features 26 courts, including six clay and six hard courts, as well as 14 dedicated Pickleball courts, "ensuring a diverse experience for players of all preferences and skill levels," the release says. Personalized training programs will be tailored to their individuals' goals and skill levels.
The collaboration of Mouratoglou and Horseshoe Bay Resort, the release touts, underscores Mouratoglou's commitment to bringing high level tennis experiences to enthusiasts worldwide. The coach, who has shaped the careers of Grand Slam champions, has developed a comprehensive curriculum ("The Mouratoglou Method") designed to elevate players' skills while nurturing their passion for tennis.
"Choosing Horseshoe Bay Resort as the location for a Mouratoglou Tennis Center in Texas is a natural fit," Mouratoglou says in the release. "With its incredible variety of unique experiences and amenities, Horseshoe Bay Resort provides an ideal setting to elevate tennis to its highest level. By implementing our Methodology, we aim to not only enhance the tennis experience but also to amplify Texas' strong presence in the tennis world."
For more information about the Mouratoglou Tennis Center at Horseshoe Bay Resort, including program details and reservations, visit the website.