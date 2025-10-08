Parks Purchases
Texas eyes 54,000-acre Hill Country ranch for next state park purchase
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staffers say they want to buy ranch land in the Hill Country and turn it into a state park.
They're working to acquire the 54,000-acre Silver Lake Ranch, which is located around 150 miles west of San Antonio, between Rocksprings and Uvalde in Kinney and Edwards counties.
The Hill Country ranch features diverse terrain, wildlife and a spring-fed lake. It’s currently owned by the Moody family from Galveston.
According to the nonprofit coalition Environment Texas, the ranch could be the first land purchase made with the $1 billion Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, which was created by the Legislature and approved by voters in 2023. The Centennial fund has recently inspired a boom in new parks, which have recently been purchased with other appropriations and would be developed using the fund.
“This is a milestone for all Texans and the wildlife who share our great state with us,” Environment Texas Executive Director Luke Metzger said. “The purchase of Silver Lake Ranch marks the first major step in fulfilling the promise of the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, ensuring Texans have more parks to explore and more natural treasures preserved for future generations.”
The fund provides dedicated, long-term financing for acquiring and developing new state parks.
“Expanding public access to Texas’ natural beauty is one of the most meaningful investments we can make for future generations,” said State Sen. Tan Parker, one of the authors of the original bill. “As our state grows, more families need places to hike, fish, camp and experience the wonder of the outdoors. Texas belongs to the people, and it is our responsibility to safeguard the lands that define our heritage while creating opportunities for new memories – ensuring that future generations can enjoy the freedom and beauty of our great outdoors for decades to come.”
--
Read the full story at KVUE.com. CultureMap has added context about the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.