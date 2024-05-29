On The Road
Wellness flows and history runs deep in heath-focused Mineral Wells
You might be surprised to find a historic Texas city that's just as passionate about wellness as it is about heritage, but Mineral Wells' ambitious nature often defies the impossible.
The natural mineral waters, revered for their healing powers, made the city famous in the early 1900s with its bathhouses, drinking pavilions, and spas. Today you can still experience the water through tastings, mineral baths, and more as the historic mineral baths and spas are being restored and modernized.
Mineral Wells even became the official Wellness Capital of Texas in June 2023. The city is also a member of and working with the Wellness Tourism Association to ensure it meets the needs of today's wellness traveler.
There's plenty more to discover in Mineral Wells:
Step outside
The city is an outdoor lover's dream, with three state parks located within 30 minutes, four lakes, the Brazos River, and 30-plus miles of hiking/biking trails.
Camping, mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing, horseback riding, fossil-finding, and even simple forest-bathing are just a few of the activities you can experience.
Mineral Wells Fossil Park is free and open year-round, and yes, it does contain real fossils! You get to keep what you find as long as you promise not to sell it.
Step back in history
The most famous of the city's mineral wells is the Crazy Well, given its name for healing a "crazy" woman who drank there daily — most likely due to trace amounts of lithium in the water.
Today, the Crazy Water Hotel further connects visitors to Mineral Wells' 1920s glory days and pays homage to the original Crazy Hotel, built in 1912. The Crazy Water Hotel includes 67 beautiful suites in addition to apartments and event spaces, a coffee and water bar, and several upscale shopping and lifestyle amenities.
The Baker Hotel, adoringly known as the Grand Lady of Mineral Wells, opened in 1929 and reigned as one of the country's most glamorous resorts for more than 25 years. Today, the Grand Lady serves as an educational monument for the town's history and is undergoing restoration. It is scheduled to reopen in 2026.
Old Camp Wolters is prominent piece of the town's military history, having served multiple military functions from WWII to the Vietnam War (when it was renamed Fort Wolters). Today Fort Wolters is privately held, but a portion is still used for National Guard training purposes. The Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial is also found at Fort Wolters.
The National Vietnam War Museum catches your eye as you approach town, offering beautifully landscaped grounds for quiet reflection. One of the most well-known features is a real-life Vietnam-Era Huey mounted high above the Memorial Garden.
Pull up a seat
Stop into Crazy Coffee & Water Bar for Crazy Water and coffee, tea, soda, and syrups all made from the city's "crazy good Crazy Water."
Second Bar & Kitchen by renowned chef David Bull offers healthy cuisine from locally sourced produce, meats, and bakeries.
Two historic eateries are praised for their burgers: Dairy Mart and Woody's Bar. If you're still in a meat mood, Natty Flats andMesquite Pit are the place.
- 87th annual PPLCA-PRCA Rodeo, May 2-4: One of the longest-running outdoor rodeos in Texas, and longest running event in Palo Pinto County.
- Crazy Wellness Day, June 8: Held in conjunction with Global Wellness Day.
- Flying Pig Festival, June 15-16
- World Wellness Weekend, September 20-21
- 44th annual Crazy Water Festival, October 10-12
- Crazy Fossil Dig, October 19
- Merry Wells Christmas Festival and Lighted Parade, November 30-December 24
Stay a while
Magpie Inn is a chef-owned, historic bed-and-breakfast just three blocks from downtown.
The Crazy Water Hotel has been impeccably restored, with spacious rooms that include a full kitchen and all the modern amenities.
Rest Yourself River Ranch is a unique stay on a historic ranch that overlooks the Brazos River. Also restored with great care, this unique accommodation can be rented as individual rooms, or rent the whole property for family reunions and gatherings.
With a newly renovated downtown area that's bustling with boutique hotels, spas, artisan shopping, and eateries, a new Mineral Wells is emerging that marries the nostalgia of the town's glory days with a fresh, modern vision. Head here to learn more and plan your visit now.