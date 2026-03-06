How to help
After Austin shooting, We Are Blood urges community to donate
The Central Texas blood bank We Are Blood is urging residents to continue donating to replenish supply after the March 1 shooting at Buford’s that left multiple people hospitalized and three victims dead.
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, We Are Blood supplied more than 150 blood products to local hospitals treating gunshot victims. Officials said the quick response was possible because of an existing community blood supply supported by regular donations across the region.
“Having met the immediate needs of those patients on Sunday, We Are Blood has called on the community to donate blood and help us replenish the community supply to meet the ongoing needs of those patients and patients across Central Texas," Nick Canedo, vice president of community engagement told CultureMap Austin in an emailed statement.
The community response has been significant. According to the blood bank, donor centers have been packed throughout the week, with large crowds also attending mobile blood drives.
“This week we’ve seen a tremendous response from the Central Texas community, with standing room only at our donor centers and huge turnouts at our mobile blood drives,” Canedo added.
Among those donating were survivors of the shooting and people who lost loved ones in the incident, Canedo explained. The University of Texas community has also shown strong support.
Several special pop-up blood drives were organized in the days following the shooting, including one at Austin City Hall on Monday, March 2, and another at the Texas State Capitol later in the week.
While the immediate need for blood has been met, Canedo say the long-term need remains.
We Are Blood is encouraging donors to schedule the next available appointment, which could fall later in March or into April. Maintaining a stable blood supply year-round is critical, the organization said, because it ensures lifesaving blood products are available when emergencies happen.
Donors can check for appointments at weareblood.org. The website encourages donors not assume they are ineligible, as requirements may not be as tight as they think.