NBA legend's pop-culture collection goes on view at Texas museum

Spurs legend Tony Parker has a new team, and this time it's the San Antonio Museum of Art.

The 18-year NBA veteran and soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer will lend his collection of pop-culture memorabilia to the museum for a new exhibition, opening June 10 and running through September 4.

Tony Parker’s "Heroes and Villains" features over 30 larger-than-life-size statues of film and comic-book heroes and some of their nemeses. Fans of Marvel and DC franchises, and even Harry Potter, will be able to see how they stack up to some of their favorite characters, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Spiderman, Thor, and Voldemort.

"We appreciate the legendary Tony Parker making his collection available to San Antonio,” says Emily Ballew Neff, PhD, the Kelso Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art, in a release. “This exhibition will be a blast for anyone who has wondered what it would be like to stand face to face with a superhero or supervillain.”

This will mark the first time the public will be able to see the collection, which is sponsored by Thomas J. Henry and The PM Group.

Housed in the historic Lone Star Brewery on the Museum Reach of San Antonio’s River Walk, the San Antonio Museum of Art is committed to promoting the rich cultural heritage and life of the city. Its collection contains nearly 30,000 works representing 5,000 years of history.

Tickets for Tony Parker’s "Heroes and Villains" exhibition will officially go on sale Friday, April 22. To learn more, please visit samuseum.org.